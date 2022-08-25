Pinnacle Fertility Launches #SaveIVF Pledge Campaign to Educate Public on Threats to Fertility Care in Abortion-Focused State Legislation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility launches the Save IVF campaign aimed to provide education on potential new legislation that poses a threat to family-building treatment. With Roe V Wade no longer federal law, state lawmakers have the opportunity to introduce new legislation that could have a devastating impact on IVF and the families in need of the treatment. The Save IVF campaign urges those to take action and pledge their commitment to standing up for access to fertility care through the #SaveIVF Pledge. Signing up for the pledge enrolls participants in timely action alert emails regarding legislative threats to fertility care and actions they can take from RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

#SaveIVF (PRNewswire)

"We must stay informed and spread this information. Many people don't know or understand that these bills popping up targeting abortion actually have a disastrous impact on family-building options like IVF that so many people need to start their families," says Beth Zoneraich, COO of Pinnacle Fertility. "As healthcare providers, it's our responsibility to protect our patients' rights to access these treatments and maintain their decision-making power in regards to growing their family. 1 in 8 couples experience infertility, so many people rely on these treatments."

Pinnacle Fertility, a nationwide network of patient-first fertility practices, is asking their community and the general public to spread awareness and join the conversation online by sharing their personal stories and using #SaveIVF and #Access2IVF on social media.

Many states will begin to see new legislation proposed in the upcoming sessions that, while designed to restrict or ban abortion, may also intentionally or unintentionally target in vitro embryos. This legislation could have disastrous repercussions for the future of family-building in the US, including outlawing and criminalizing the ability to freeze embryos, utilizing genetic testing, miscarrying and pertinent care provided to the patient. Punitive measures could result in criminal felony charges, civil and licensure ramifications for physicians and healthcare providers.

"As a physician, we need to be able to provide necessary care to our patients. The language tossed around in these bills not only restricts patients' rights to access care necessary to build their families, but it also limits and threatens a physician's ability to provide essential medically-sound care without the looming fear of severe consequences," shares Dr. Fred Larsen, Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist at Advanced Fertility Care, a Pinnacle Fertility clinic located in Phoenix, AZ.

Learn more, get involved, and take the #SaveIVF Pledge at savefertiltitycare.com.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com .

For more information about RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, visit resolve.org .

Media Contact:

Walt Conrad

wconrad@pinnaclefertility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility