Net Health Announces Two New Executive Appointments as Company Expands Focus On Analytics and Intelligent EHRs

Industry veteran Gabe Hesse takes CTO Position; Kevin Keenahan, founder of Tissue Analytics, named Chief Product Officer

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of specialty electronic health record (EHR) platforms and advanced healthcare analytics, today announced two new appointments to the company's leadership team. Gabe Hesse, a technology industry veteran with a broad base of experience architecting and driving innovation for mission-critical applications, was named Chief Technology Officer. Kevin Keenahan, who was a founder of Tissue Analytics and previously served Net Health as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, was promoted to Chief Product Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With their extensive industry backgrounds, Hesse and Keenahan are well-positioned to support the company as it expands its portfolio of first-of-a-kind analytics based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and introduces more intelligent EHR platforms for wound care, physical therapy, occupational health, and home health and hospice providers.

"The healthcare industry continues to seek innovative technology solutions to meet the needs of patients, providers and payers," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. " Gabe and Kevin have the experience, creativity, and passion to help us support our clients in their efforts to be successful in today's dynamic marketplace."

With a background that includes value-creating executive roles at private-equity-backed firms to high-growth public companies, Hesse brings insights into developing advanced technologies for healthcare, financial services, and other enterprise applications. His past positions include leadership roles at healthcare companies Welltok and Arrive Health (formerly RxRevu), as well as earlier positions with Microsoft and as Chief Architect for Bankrate.

Keenahan co-founded and served as CEO of Tissue Analytics, one of the first companies to deploy breakthrough mobile technologies and artificial intelligence for wound care. In 2020, the company was acquired by Net Health. At Net Health, Keenahan held several impactful roles, including Vice President of Strategy and Innovation.

These new appointments are expected to accelerate the company's introduction of innovative software solutions that are helping to fuel the company's growth. Most recently, Net Health's AI-powered wound imaging and analysis solution was granted breakthrough device status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Other recent innovations include solutions to help healthcare providers better engage with patients and an array of predictive analytics solutions that use proprietary ML technologies. Through its innovations, organic growth and acquisitions over the past decade, the company has grown to become a top provider to the sectors it serves. The company serves over 23,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, most of the nation's skilled nursing facilities, and private wound care and therapy practices.

In their new positions, Hesse and Keenahan will create and manage new and existing technologies and their deployment to clients nationally. Their focus will be on technology that makes the lives of clinicians and providers better while also helping to ensure enhanced patient outcomes.

For information on Net Health and its approach to healthcare analytics and intelligent EHRs, visit www.nethealth.com .

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.