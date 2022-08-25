Maurices Launches Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collection with Country Music Superstar and Brand Ambassador Lauren Alaina

Exclusive collaboration to feature fall and holiday tees inspired by Alaina's song lyrics and love of puns and sassy phrases

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading women's fashion retailer Maurices announced an exclusive t-shirt collection with its first-ever celebrity brand ambassador and multi-Platinum selling country music artist Lauren Alaina, available for purchase starting today, across its stores and online at maurices.com.

The upcoming collection is the first fashion collaboration for Lauren Alaina, who co-designed the collection, and will feature styles for the upcoming Fall and Holiday seasons. The Fall t-shirt collection will include shirts donning puns and lyrics made famous by Alaina.

Known for its fun, friendly service, and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in its 900 stores and is guided by a greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Offering versatile, affordable styles, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, swim, and accessories.

"Lauren has been a great partner and brand ambassador, and we had a lot of fun collaborating on this t-shirt collection," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer. "She had a lot of great ideas and we brought forth consumer insight to guide our final designs. We are excited to see the response from her biggest fans and our loyal customers."

Lauren Alaina was announced as the Maurices Brand Ambassador earlier this year for a year-long partnership. As the official headlining sponsor of her 2022 Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices, the brand and Lauren Alaina celebrated hometown heroes in cities across the country with unique moments in select cities through the Maurices "Hometown Heroes" sweepstakes. This Summer, Lauren Alaina and Maurices also offered every attendee of Nashville, Tennessee's signature country music event a pair of free Maurices jeans.

"I am a good pair of jeans and t-shirt type of southern girl at heart," says Lauren Alaina. "I love casual comfort with a fashionable twist, which is why I'm so excited to launch my first-ever exclusive t-shirt collection with Maurices for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons! This collaboration with Maurices has allowed me to express myself in a whole new way for my fans. The designs are a true reflection of my personality and love of sassy puns. Make sure to shop the collection just in time for fall!"

The collection will expand with two additional tees for the holiday season, including sassy phrases.

To shop the Lauren Alaina x Maurices t-shirt collection, visit www.maurices.com/laurenalaina.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

About Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash "Road Less Traveled" (2017), the now 7x Platinum "What Ifs" (2018) with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown (his first career No. 1), and "One Beer" (2020) with friend and rising star HARDY (also his first career No. 1). Alaina and her friend/Big Loud platinum-selling artist Chris Lane just released a duet "Dancin' In The Moonlight." Her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, which includes her singles single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi, as well as her recently RIAA-certified Gold-selling "Getting Good." Alaina, a best-selling and first-time author, released her inspirational book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be in December and was the #1 New Release on two of Amazon's sales charts in its first week of release.

The Georgia native, who American Songwriter calls "a vibrant force of positivity in the world," starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" last year that premiered to rave reviews and became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week.

Alaina, who just wrapped her second career headlining tour, On Top Of The World Tour Presented By Maurices with multiple sell-outs, has also shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean. Alaina sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour, and has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS reality series 'Beyond The Edge', TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem (Game 5, 2021) and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.

