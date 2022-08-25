Comcast and the City of Spring Hill Announce $9 Million Project to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Homes and Businesses Citywide

Construction of the 75-mile fiber-rich network expansion project to begin in late 2022, bringing connectivity to more than 3,400 homes and businesses

SPRING HILL, Kan., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast announced it is expanding its fiber-rich network to homes and businesses citywide in Spring Hill to further enhance broadband connectivity and better serve its citizens with fast, reliable Internet service. Working with the City of Spring Hill, Comcast will bring secure gigabit broadband service to more than 3,400 homes and businesses citywide and will invest $9 million in a 2-year project to expand its fiber-rich network infrastructure over 75 miles in the area.

Comcast is committed to bringing connectivity to more areas in Kansas and worked closely with the City of Spring Hill to make fast Internet a reality for all. The expansion will bring residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps. Over the past three years, Comcast has enhanced its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds. In that time, Comcast has invested more than $12.6 million in technology and infrastructure in Kansas, including upgrades to our network; this Spring Hill expansion brings the company's statewide investment to more than $21 million.

"This is an exciting time for the City of Spring Hill. Broadband has been an issue for many years, and this is a city-wide solution that will benefit everyone in the community," said Spring Hill Mayor, Joe Berkey. "A real broadband solution was one of the highest priorities on my list when I took office, and I tackled it head-on. Comcast investing in our community will have an immediate impact in fulfilling a need for our residents and will also provide long-term development benefits. We will do our best to keep open lines of communication throughout the construction process. This is a good day for Spring Hill and a great step forward toward our future."

"Ensuring all Spring Hill residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet is a top priority for Comcast," said Kalyn Hove, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast. "As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more Spring Hill homes and businesses, but also on future-proofing our network to meet the ever-increasing appetite for education, business, entertainment and more."

Residential customers will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of internet products, including the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 5,200 students, parents, veterans and seniors in Kansas. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.

For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Comcast