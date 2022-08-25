AKC REUNITE REACHES $2 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $2 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.
"Thank you to the clubs who have helped us meet this milestone through their donations and sponsorship of the departments," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite President & CEO. "This is a significant achievement to help communities throughout the country."
The most recent grant that helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $2 million mark is:
Minnesota
Dakota County Sheriff's Office
The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.
The Adopt A K-9 Cop program reached $1 million in donations in March 2022. The grants since then have gone to the following police departments:
Iowa
Ida County Sheriff's Office
Indianola Police Department
Johnston Police Department
Texas
Houston Police Department
Taylor County Sheriff's Office
Greenville Police Department
Young County Sheriff's Office
Commerce Independent School District of Police Department
Hickory Creek Police Department
Kentucky
Stanford Police Department
Menifee County Sheriff's Office
Louisville Metro Police Department
Paris Police Department
Mount Washington Police Department
Meade County Sheriff's Office
Logan County Sheriff's Office
Georgia
Barnesville Police Department
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office
Echols County Sheriff's Office
Ohio
Mansfield Police Department
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Mario Police Department
Dennison Police Department
Canton Police Department
Village of Anna Police Department
Edgerton Police Department
Mississippi
Flowood Police Department
Anoka Police Department
Brandon Police Department
Newton County Sheriff's Office
Pascagoula Police Department
Simpson County Sheriff's Office
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Richland Police Department
Forrest County Sheriff's Office
Rankin County Sheriff's Office
Smith County Sheriff's Office
New York
Town of Chester Police Department
Village of Goshen
Town of Ulster Police Department
Ulster County Sheriff's Office
California
Riverside Police Department
Crescent City Police Department
Del Norte County Sheriff's Department
Minnesota
Renville County Sheriff's Department
Pine County Sheriff's Office
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
Anoka County Sheriff's Office
Worthington Police Department
Wayzata Police Department
Eden Valley Police Department
West St. Paul Police Department
Apple Valley Police Department
Cold Spring Police Department
St. Paul Police Department
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Dakota County Sheriff's Office
Oklahoma
Earlsboro Police Department
Spiro Police Department
Hurlbert Police Department
Maysville Police Department
Edmond Police Department
Bartlesville Police Department
Roger's County Sheriff's Office
Minco Police Department
Valley Brooke Police Department
Paoli Police Department
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Canadian County Sheriff's Office
Oklahoma City Police Department
Durant Police Department
Apache Police Department
North Carolina
Currituck County Sheriff's Office
Hertford County Sheriff's Office
Ahoskie Police Department
Person County Sheriff's Office
Halifax County Sheriff's Office
Vance County Sheriff's Office
Mount Olive Police Department
Canton Police Department
Wingate Police Department
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office
West Virginia
Nicholas County Sheriff's Office
Weirton Police Department
Brooke County Sheriff's Office
Florida
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Missouri
Pleasant Hope Police Department
Colorado
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Pennsylvania
Kingston Township Police Department
Plymouth Township Police Department
Maryland
Forest Heights Police Department
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Hagerstown Police Department
South Carolina
Seneca Police Department
Pickens Police Department
Kansas
Butler County Sheriff's Office
El Dorado Police Department
Louisiana
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office
City of Hammond Police Department
Alabama
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Florence Police Department
St. Florian Police Department
Delaware
New Castle County Police Department
Indiana
Jennings County Sheriff's Office
Connecticut
Wallingford Police Department
Middletown Police Department
Michigan
Chesaning Police Department
South Dakota
Moody County Sheriff's Office
New Hampshire
Portsmouth Police Department
Maine
Ellsworth Police Department
Tennessee
18th Judicial District Drug Task Force
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Portland Police Department
Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Baytown Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Colorado Springs Kennel Club, Dalmatian Club of America, Clemson Kennel Club, Metairie Kennel Club, Wilmington Kennel Club, Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri, Lexington Kennel Club, Louisiana Kennel Club, Progressive Dog Club of Wayne County, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Oklahoma City Kennel Club and Farmington Valley Kennel Club.
A total of 272 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.
AKC Reunite
The way home for lost pets.
AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.
AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).
