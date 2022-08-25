ACTX Featured in Top News Guide's "Stock in Focus"

Publication wrote: "it might be a good move for investors to take a bit of an interest in Advanced Container Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACTX)"

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that it was featured in Top News Guide. The publication wrote, "Following a key announcement from the company yesterday, it might be a good move for investors to take a bit of an interest in Advanced Container Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACTX)."

The report noted that ACTX stock is above the 20-Day and 50-Day Moving averages of $0.60 and $0.63 respectively. However, the stock is trading below the 200-Day moving average of $0.99.

The independent news report also referenced a recent ACTX press release, which discussed how GrowPods could help farmers expand into new markets by cultivating fruits and vegetables profitably throughout the year.

GrowPods are hydroponic modular farms that can be located almost anywhere, and can replace approximately 1-acre of farmland in a pesticide-free, automated, and controlled setting.

"The addition of one or two GrowPods is going to allow farmers to move into profitable fruits or vegetables which offer higher margins throughout the year," Top News Guide reported.

"Most high-margin crops grow quickly and almost always command significant demand throughout the year."

"We are pleased that GrowPods are receiving national attention," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. "GrowPods offer a way for farmers to cultivate high-quality crops and create new revenue streams, year-round," he added. "With so many small family farmers struggling, GrowPods offer a way to quickly begin growing high-margin ultra-clean crops that can usually command significantly higher prices at retail."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com or www.growpodsolutions.com.

To read the article in Top News Guide, visit: https://topnewsguide.com/2022/08/23/advanced-container-technologies-inc-otcmktsactx-stock-in-focus-after-latest-update/

