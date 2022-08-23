Northstar Announces Date of Q2 2022 Financial Results and Virtual Investor Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to file its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the three months ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 29, 2022. These documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. Details are provided below.

Virtual Investor Webcast Details

Topic: Northstar Clean Technologies Second Quarter Financial Results Webcast

Date: August 30, 2022

Time: 14:00 PST / 17:00 EST

Webcast URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016497132073/WN_huHe01fYSJiwddHlDZhF_Q

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for usage in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for usage in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

