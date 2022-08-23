MicroTech CEO Graces the Cover of Hispanic Executive Magazine

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, was selected to grace the cover of Hispanic Executive magazine this month in an article entitled, "Tony Jimenez Finds Success through Calculated Risks." The article can be found on Hispanic Executive website at https://hispanicexecutive.com/tony-jimenez-microtech-2/

The mission of Hispanic Executive is to "unite the leaders of the new majority. By turning our spotlight on business's most influential Latinos, we help drive our community's unmatched economic, political, and social power. As we shape the dialogue on the cultural force that is Hispanic leadership, we amplify the voices of those driving growth in the global marketplace."

Tony is certainly a noteworthy example of a successful, groundbreaking Hispanic leader who is paving the way to success for future generations. The Hispanic Executive article follows his journey from his roots as a "Navy Brat" to his years of distinguished service in the United States Army to leading a half-billion-dollar tech integrator that serves the biggest government agencies and the top names in business.

Tony recounts in the article. "I didn't realize that I was setting a new standard and doing something special until people wanted to know how I had done it."

"I am thrilled to be featured on the cover of Hispanic Executive and am honored to share my story to promote the accomplishments of Hispanic leaders," said Jimenez. "I am proud of this achievement and also of the inclusive workplace culture we have created here at MicroTech."

Other leaders may have been hesitant to downsize and readjust, especially after having had so much success, but Jimenez relied on the intuition he honed by leading large technology projects in the US Army and the same ambition he leveraged at the start of his civilian career. Those characteristics compelled him to make the tough call, pivot the business he poured many years into, and fine-tune MicroTech's capabilities to match its clients' changing needs.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

