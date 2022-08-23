The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces 3rd Annual Reeve Summit 2022: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect

This two-day in-person event will gather the paralysis community on many vital topics

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will host the 3rd annual Reeve Summit 2022: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect on October 13 and 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. The two-day in-person conference will bring health professionals, advocates, community members, and caregivers to discuss research and support for those affected by paralysis. The highly-regarded program centers on the theme of Building Healthy Communities by creating access, inclusion, and innovation.

Reeve Summit 2022 (PRNewswire)

"We are proud the Reeve Summit is the premier platform for families, advocates, and renowned experts to connect and engage," says Regina Blye, Reeve Foundation Chief Program and Policy Officer. "The Reeve Summit agenda is driven by the Foundation's deep-rooted belief to arm the paralysis community with the necessary tools to live full lives while simultaneously seeking and accelerating research and treatment options."

Expert thought leaders will address hundreds of attendees to guide informative discussions and educational sessions on poignant topics and themes, including: racial and healthcare disparities, caregiving, advocacy, and research updates. Confirmed speakers include:

Leon Ford, Jr., Co-Founder of The Hear Foundation in Pittsburgh, will provide the keynote address about acknowledging pain, working through traumas, and moving forward after being mistaken for a wanted gang member, shot by police during a traffic stop, and paralyzed from the waist down.

Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD, will team up with Marco Baptista Ph.D., Reeve Foundation Chief Scientific Officer, to discuss the power of partnership to speed cures to market.

Jackie Henry, Programs Manager, Direct Care Services at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, will present with Alicia Oehmke from CareLinx to explain how their Respite Relief Program for caregivers has the potential to improve the lives of those living with paralysis.

In addition to the keynote address and general sessions, the Summit offers a Welcome Reception, exhibits, and more. Breakout sessions will focus on understanding neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction; preparing, completing, and recovering from pregnancy; promoting community engagement in spinal cord injury research; airline travel for wheelchair users; improving access to healthcare by identifying barriers in underserved populations; advocating for education and careers for those living with paralysis; and tools for successful fundraising.

To register for the Reeve Summit and to learn more, please visit ChristopherReeve.org/ReeveSummit. For more information on corporate sponsorships or to exhibit, please email ReeveSummit@christopherreeve.org.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation) (PRNewswire)

