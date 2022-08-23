Influencers Compete for Votes to Secure Their New Favorite Flavor

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina's Beggin' dog treats has teamed up with Walmart to host a crowdsourcing campaign that encourages consumers to vote between two new dog treat Flavors: Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger and Bold Brown Sugar and Bacon. Sold exclusively at Walmart, the flavor with the most unique votes will become the newest Beggin' product added to Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The campaign is live now and will end on September 30, 2022.

Beggin’ Hosts Crowdsourcing Campaign to Choose the Next Dog Treats Flavor Your Dog Will Go Bonkers For (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to work with Walmart on this exciting campaign," said Tim Brunt, Senior Brand Manager, Purina. "We wanted to see which of the two flavors is the bigger fan favorite, so we decided to go directly to the source and ask consumers which flavor should stay."

Mega influencers Matt Slays and Zach Kornfeld, known for their hilarious social media content with their pups, have become team captains for their favorite flavor and are pitted against each other to see who can drum up the most votes. Matt is Team Bold Brown Sugar and Bacon Flavor and Zach is Team Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger Flavor. As of today, each posted a TikTok video (@korndiddy and @matt.slays) encouraging followers to vote for their preferred flavor. Influencers Rachel Martino and Meghan McCarthy also joined in on the fun to generate excitement in the voting for Walmart shoppers. "Our Beggin' ambassadors have millions of TikTok followers who are highly engaged, so we're hoping for a lot of input to ultimately choose the winning flavor," said Tim Brunt.

The multi-touchpoint campaign involves a website for consumer voting, in-store promotions and digital and influencer marketing. To submit your vote, visit https://chooseyourbegginflavoratwalmart.com/.

What makes dogs go bonkers for Beggin'? With real meat as the #1 ingredient, these mouthwatering treats are always made with real bacon and no FD&C Colors. To learn more about Purina Beggin' products visit https://www.purina.com/beggin.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

