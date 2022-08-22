WebPT Launches Remote Therapeutic Monitoring and Enhanced EMR Interoperability with Keet Platform

Next-generation solution improves patient experience, outcomes tracking, and practice revenues for EMR users

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announces the release of the Keet Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Dashboard and enhanced integrations with the WebPT and Insight EMRs. Users now can take advantage of enhanced real-time integration with the Keet platform, including its new RTM capabilities. These new workflows will enable rehab therapists to improve the patient experience, better track patient outcomes, and increase practice revenues that leverage RTM billing codes.

WebPT (PRNewsfoto/WebPT) (PRNewswire)

"When we acquired Keet Health earlier this year, we committed to continuing Keet's laser focus on extraordinary digital-health innovation," said Ashley Glover, CEO at WebPT. "We also wanted to make it easier for WebPT EMR and Insight EMR users to access the benefits of Keet without duplicating work. As a result, practices now can take advantage of seamless integrations between our EMR products and Keet's expanded functionality—and get even more value from their investments in our platforms."

Specifically, WebPT has expanded solutions and functionality for Keet Health, Insight EMR, and WebPT EMR users through the following integrations and new offerings:

Keet RTM Dashboard presents new patient engagement opportunities and tracks a patient's progress and the therapist's remote monitoring time, allowing the clinic to confidently bill for the four new RTM CPT codes that apply to outpatient therapy. The newpresents new patient engagement opportunities and tracks a patient's progress and the therapist's remote monitoring time, allowing the clinic to confidently bill for the four new RTM CPT codes that apply to outpatient therapy.

Keet Health now offers WebPT EMR users a near real-time integration. The connection, which has been available for Insight EMR users, includes three solutions—Keet Engage, Keet Outcomes, and the new Keet RTM Dashboard—and ensures that they are easy to use for clinicians and patients. now offers WebPT EMR users a near real-time integration. The connection, which has been available for Insight EMR users, includes three solutions—Keet Engage, Keet Outcomes, and the new Keet RTM Dashboard—and ensures that they are easy to use for clinicians and patients.

In addition to enabling new revenue streams, digital RTM support can also accelerate patient recovery by remotely ensuring patients comply with their plans of care. "An important and timely addition to the digital health needs of every clinic is remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM)," said Troy Bage, PT, DPT, Chief Operating Officer at Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy. "Not only can RTM technology support better communication with your patients, but it also can help improve patient adherence and outcomes."

"WebPT remains passionately focused on improving experiences and outcomes for providers and patients," said Greg Ingino, Chief Technology Officer at WebPT. "Adding new Keet integrations to the WebPT EMR delivers on our commitment to help rehab therapists save time on documentation and administrative processes. This allows them to do what they do best: treat patients."

To learn more about WebPT products and integrations, visit webpt.com.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com .

About Keet Health

Keet Health, a WebPT company, improves the digital experience and clinical outcomes for patients treated by outpatient rehab, orthopedic, and hospital-based practices. Comprising three solutions, the Keet platform features Engage, for patient communication, education, and progress tracking; Outcomes, for performance benchmarking and value-based program participation; and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Dashboard, for billing RTM-based CPT codes. Keet drives better outcomes—for patients and for practices. Learn more at keethealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WebPT