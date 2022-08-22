Sirnaomics Becoming A Constituent of Hang Seng Family of Indexes

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of eight index series including Hang Seng Composite Index ("HSCI"), Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index ("HSHKI"), Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from 5 September 2022.

HSCI offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks, and assists international and local investors in formulating investment strategies. Inclusion into the HSCI will allow the Company's stock to be eligible for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Connect, a channel for stock trading between investors in Hong Kong and those in mainland China. HSHKI serves as a benchmark to reflect the overall performance of the securities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of Stock Connect. It covers equities eligible for trading via such scheme, with additional liquidity screening to make the covered equities a more investable reference set for mainland China investors.

The selection of the Company as a constituent stock of the above-mentioned index series of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited is expected to be conducive in introducing more diversified investors for the Company, improving stock liquidity and promoting the Company's reputation in the capital market. Looking forward, the Company will continuously devote to the exploration and development of RNAi therapeutics to bring benefits to patients and create value for its shareholders.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Investor Relations:

Nigel Yip

Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics

Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:

Alexis Feinberg

Tel: +1 203 939 2225

Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:

Bunny Lee

Tel: +852 3150 6707

Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.