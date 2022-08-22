GroundCloud Launches GroundCloud Pro to Ensure Last-Mile Delivery Contractors Can Optimize Their Operations and Improve Profitability

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundCloud has launched a more advanced version of its flagship CSP manager platform called GroundCloud Pro (explainer video). This revolutionary set of features is designed to help final mile delivery contractors optimize and automate their operations. The new product will significantly improve their bottom line, at a time they need it the most.

David Leland, Founder/CEO of GroundCloud, said, "Delivery contractors are facing pressures on multiple fronts, including surging fuel costs and acute labor shortages. GroundCloud Pro delivers several tools that drive efficiency and boost profitability to its users."

GroundCloud Pro takes delivery business operations to the next level with profit optimization analytics, payroll automation, detailed vehicle maintenance and asset tracking, and other new modules that will drive efficiency and profitability for users of this platform (more product info).

Operations Optimization

The RouteStats™ module provides dashboards for contractors to quickly understand the state of their business operations and identify areas of operating inefficiency. RouteStats helps owners meet delivery demand with the right amount of resources, consistently avoiding over or under scheduling of assets and labor. Eliminating excess expenses will result in greater profit margins.

Payroll Automation

GroundCloud Pro helps delivery contractors simplify their payroll with automated timekeeping and payroll reports. Users are able to create custom payment structures for their teams that can be sent directly to their payroll processor. This eliminates the need to create manual spreadsheets or pay payroll consultants.

Centralized Workflow

Enhanced vehicle and maintenance tracking, fleet-wide messaging, timekeeping, scheduling, and payroll automation are all integrated in one portal. No more wasted time hopping between apps and paying different vendors for various services required to run a delivery business. GroundCloud Pro does it all.

Free Trial

Beginning August 20, 2022, the company is offering GroundCloud Pro free of charge until 2023 to all new and existing GroundCloud customers. CSPs will see value and get a significant return on their investment in this game-changing service within the first months of using it. The company's goal is to make them at least $5 for each dollar spent on GroundCloud Pro.

About GroundCloud

GroundCloud is a leading SaaS-based logistics software company that delivers best-in-class safety, operations, telematics, and analytics solutions for the final mile delivery industry. GroundCloud's proprietary technology provides an all-in-one safety, productivity and compliance ecosystem for logistics service providers. GroundCloud has offices in Minnesota, Ohio, and Florida.

