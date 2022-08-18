UNIFY Financial Credit Union Teams Up With Football Pro Safety Terrell Burgess & Walmart in School Backpack Drive

** Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Local High School Students **
** Each Backpack Donated Equals a Chance to Meet Football Pro Terrell Burgess**
TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) has launched a school backpack and supply drive in partnership with Los Angeles Rams Safety #26 Terrell Burgess and Walmart to support local high school students.
Through August 20th, UNIFY invites community members to help our students start the new school year ready to learn by dropping off a new backpack and school supplies to select branch locations. Every backpack donation will qualify for an entry to win an in-person meet up with LA world champion Terrell Burgess on August 21, 2022.
UNIFY encourages community members to visit their local Walmart, Walmart.com, or any retailer to purchase a new standard-sized backpack with the following supplies:
UNIFY Hawthorne Branch
14550 Aviation Boulevard
Hawthorne, CA 90250
UNIFY Huntington Beach Branch
7801 Edinger Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
UNIFY Lakewood Branch
4637 Candlewood Street
Lakewood, CA 90712
UNIFY Redondo Beach Branch
One Space Park Drive, Building S
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
UNIFY Torrance Branch
1899 Western Way
Torrance, CA 90501
UNIFY Tustin Branch
13229 Jamboree Road
Tustin, CA 92782
UNIFY Westchester Branch
8632 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
UNIFY West Torrance Branch
20305 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90503
A credit union partner with the Los Angeles Rams since 2018, UNIFY will distribute all backpacks and school supplies to students in need in time for the fall school year. More information about UNIFY's Backpack Drive in partnership with Terrell Burgess and Walmart can be found here.
About UNIFY Financial Credit Union
UNIFY Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with $3.6 billion in assets and more than 260,000 members across the country. UNIFY has branches nationwide, with regional offices located in Torrance, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Mesa, AZ; and Allen, TX. Please visit UnifyFCU.com for more information.
