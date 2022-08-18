Theragen receives patent for spine fusion bone growth stimulator with digital health data connectivity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device company Theragen is pleased to announce the issuance of a U.S. Patent acknowledging its innovative approach to the development of the ActaStim-S Spine Fusion Bone Growth Stimulator system.

The first new Spine Fusion Stimulator on the market in decades, ActaStim-S blends clinically proven therapeutic stimulation with modern design and a data-rich digital health platform. The system not only promotes healing, it encourages patient compliance, engagement, and informed dialogue with healthcare providers during the critical — and lengthy — post-operative fusion process.

"Spinal fusion is a healing process, often characterized as a race to achieve solid fusion before failure of the implanted hardware," says co-inventor and Theragen CEO Chris McAuliffe. "Electrical stimulation is a clinically proven, safe and effective post-operative adjunct therapy that can help patients win that race, however its clinical effectiveness requires regular use over several months.

"That's why we've taken a user-centric approach, designing a more wearable device that also offers a digital health component that gives patients the unique opportunity to engage in, follow, and truly impact their own recovery."

COO, VP of R&D, and co-inventor Richard Pearce explains further: "The system includes a remarkably discreet, unobtrusive wearable unit that is very well received by patients. It includes utilization tracking, on-board activity sensing, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, and an intuitive app that helps patients visualize their progress over time.

"The essence of this new U.S. Patent (#11,394,919) is focused on ensuring that this connectivity does not interfere with ease of use — and that data collection and transfer can happen quickly and effectively." Learn more about Theragen's user-centric approach in Pearce's recent Med Device Online article, 3 Lessons Learned Designing Our Digital Health App.

Theragen, Inc. is a leader in the development and manufacture of non-invasive, electrical stimulation DME products that deliver therapeutic energy for healing and empower patients to play an active role in their recovery. We're committed to continuous innovation and expanding our reach to help improve outcomes for more patients. To learn more, please visit theragen.com.

Contact: Richard Pearce, COO/VP R&D

Phone: 901-634-0544

Email: Richard.pearce@theragen.com

