A10 Networks steps up its strategic partnership with Incedo to accelerate innovation and new product introduction

PUNE, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo Inc., a global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm and A10 Networks, a US-based company providing global infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions to service providers and Enterprises are stepping up their partnership to accelerate innovation and new product introduction.

Incedo Logo (PRNewswire)

The Global Delivery Center (GDC) at Pune, which was set up in 2020 as part of a strategic initiative to streamline global operations and accelerate innovation, is now fully operational and provides a foundation to accelerate Incedo's roadmaps.

In order to scale the GDC, Incedo will be hiring deep technology talent with niche skills to expand this state-of-the-art innovation center. This partnership opens a host of opportunities for the technology talent in and around the Pune region, to work on the industry's award-winning cybersecurity and infrastructure products in the multi-cloud security and AI/ML DDoS protection segments.

This state-of-the-art GDC, acts as an innovation hub and an extension of the A10 San Jose center, leveraging Incedo's deep expertise in Product Engineering, Business Operations, and digital technologies. Incedo's R&D team has been set up to jointly accelerate cloud transformation and introduce cutting-edge, next-generation products for A10.

"A10 Networks has been built upon a very strong technology foundation over 10 years with 8,000+ global customers who trust us for high-performing network infrastructure. As the need for cybersecurity continues to grow around the world, we are well positioned to provide next-generation solutions to our customers to build and protect their systems. In response, we have recently increased investments to address more customer problems and also accelerated cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that are being used by global leaders in cloud, service providers and Enterprises. Our partnership with Incedo has been critical in accelerating our roadmap alongside our team in San Jose and our presence in Pune has helped us to access a strong talent base," said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and CEO of A10 Networks.

"Our partnership with A10 Networks is a testimony to our mission of building long term partnerships with our clients and delivering transformational business impact by leveraging data and digital technologies. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, and as we move beyond crisis mode, organizations are now laser-focused on digital resilience and cybersecurity to shore up their defenses. A10 Networks' top priority is to innovate and empower their customers with advanced security strategies, as well as secure and accessible digital experiences, to address the challenges of this ever-changing digital world. Incedo with its deep expertise in Product Engineering, Business Operations, digital technologies and cyber security is uniquely positioned and committed to accelerate innovation and new product introduction for A10 networks and help them achieve their business priorities and take our partnership to the next level," said Nitin Seth, CEO of Incedo Inc.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services for on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available, and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, California and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com .

About Incedo

Incedo is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments. We help clients win in the digital age with our integrated services and platforms that connect strategy and execution, are built on the foundation of design, AI, data, and strong product engineering capabilities blended with our deep domain expertise from digital natives.

With over 3,500 professionals in the US, Canada, Latin America & India, and a large, diverse portfolio of long-term, Fortune 500 and fast-growing clients worldwide, we work across financial services, telecom, product engineering, and life sciences industries. Visit our website to learn more about how we help clients 'win in the digital age': Incedoinc.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880988/incedo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incedo Inc.