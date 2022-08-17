Performance Made Us Do It: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Previews Brand's Electrified Future

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is taking a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future, revealing the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, a perception-shattering concept. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge. (PRNewswire)

The future of electrified muscle: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and feels like Dodge – and just happens to be a battery-electric vehicle (BEV)

Three game-changing, patent-pending features make up the core of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept:

Charger Daytona SRT Concept powered by new 800V Banshee propulsion system

Concept design revolutionizes the look of a BEV while offering subtle nods to Dodge brand's muscle car legacy

Illuminated Fratzog badges on front grille and taillamp symbolize electrified future of Dodge while also signifying the brand's commitment to its performance heritage

Vertical exterior grille details add texture while evoking style of iconic 1968 Dodge Charger

Concept's interior is modern, lightweight and provides a signature Dodge driver-centric cockpit

Interior parametric texture, also inspired by 1968 Charger grille detail, unites interior elements while providing connection to the exterior

Center console includes a unique jet-fighter-inspired cap that flips up to allow engagement of the start button and a pistol-grip shifter design inspired by the past, but with a modern execution

Panoramic glass roof gives an open-air feel, helping to include rear passengers in the vehicle experience

Rear hatch and fold-flat rear seats provide unmatched storage capacity for a muscle car

Cockpit immerses the driver's sensory experience through performance sounds, lighting features and vehicle displays

With a touch of a steering wheel button the driver can engage Auto, Sport, Track and Drag modes, instantly changing the driving dynamics, display graphics, sound and interior lighting, enhancing the driver experience

Dodge is taking a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future, revealing the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can be. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse at the brand's electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge.

The two-door Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept was unveiled today at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, which featured announcements and reveals of Dodge performance products.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept muscles aside the boring BEV paradigm and replaces it with an electrified vehicle unlike any on the road today. A new propulsion system drives the Charger Daytona SRT Concept with performance that exceeds the Dodge brand's famed SRT Hellcat engine, accompanied by an industry-first BEV exhaust sound.

The concept's modern exterior styling incorporates subtle Dodge heritage cues while also exceeding aerodynamic targets. Interior design elements connect to create a driver-centric, immersive experience through sounds, displays and lighting features that change inside and out at the push of a button.

Core to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept are three game-changing, patent-pending features that will rewrite the rules of the BEV segment:

R-Wing: A unique aerodynamic pass-through design feature that connects the concept with its iconic Dodge Daytona namesake

Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Industry-first BEV exhaust, can reach 126 dB, making it as loud as a Hellcat-powered Dodge

eRupt: Multi-speed transmission with an electro-mechanical shifting experience that's pure Dodge

"The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept can do more than run the car show circuit; it can run a blazing quarter-mile. And when it comes to product cycles, it outruns Darwin. Charger Daytona does more than define where Dodge is headed, it will redefine American muscle in the process.

"One day ago, the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle was unveiled, the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet. Today, we revealed a peek at our eMuscle future with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. When we said it was going to be an electric summer for Dodge, we meant it."

