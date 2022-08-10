Valens Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Record Quarterly Revenues and Strong Gross Margin for Q2
Improves 2022 Guidance, Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven Expected Exiting 2023
HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"In Q2 2022, Valens Semiconductor reported its highest ever quarterly revenues of $22.5 million, up 28.4% from Q2 2021, as we continued to meet the growing demand from customers in our audio-video and automotive markets," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "In audio video, the main trends we are seeing are the transition to higher resolutions and growing demand for high bandwidth video connectivity and camera imaging extensions, as organizations aim to enhance and optimize content transmission. It is clear that our audio-video distribution technology will continue to play an important role in fields such as work, education, medical, government and others. In our automotive business, revenues from our VA6000 from Mercedes Benz cars continue to ramp. We made strides advancing our rear-view camera for trucks project with Stoneridge, who will incorporate our VA6000 chipsets into a safety connectivity solution. With a sizable number of potential automotive customers and partners looking to integrate our VA7000 chipsets to support Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) into their platforms, we believe that we are on track to attain design wins by mid-year 2023.
"Considering our better than anticipated first half of the year and visibility into the second half of 2022, we are increasing our full year revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Through our ongoing conversations with prospective customers and partners, we are learning more about their priorities, plans and timing for use of our current and next generation solutions. To match their roadmaps, we recently realigned and optimized our automotive R&D efforts for the next two years, which we believe will also contribute to us reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven towards the end of 2023. Now more than ever, Valens Semiconductor is well-positioned to create long-term value for our stakeholders."
Key Financial and Business Highlights
- Record quarterly revenues of $22.5 million, up 28.4% from Q2 2021 and up 4.0% from Q1 2022
- Q2 2022 GAAP gross margin was 70.2% compared to 71.2% in Q2 2021 (non-GAAP gross margin was 71.0% compared to 71.1% in Q2 2021)
- Q2 2022 GAAP Net Loss was $(10.0) million, which included net financial expenses of $3.6 million, primarily from devaluation of Israeli-shekel related cash balance, compared to Net Loss of $(3.7) million in Q2 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter was $(4.5) million, compared to $(2.1) million in Q2 2021
- Strong balance sheet with working capital of $168.3 million, and $156.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of June 30, 2022
- Automotive:
- 2022 automotive revenues on track to double from 2021
- Continue to make progress with the evaluation of the company's MIPI A-PHY new VA7000 chipsets, as over 30 OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s are evaluating this product for ADAS and surround view applications
- Audio-video:
- Received substantial demand for VS3000, Valens Semiconductor's newest audio-video product family, from Tier 1 customers across many geographies
- Crestron Electronics announced full suite of more than 24 Professional Audio-Video (ProAV) products powered by the VS3000 for use by enterprises, in education and more. This adds to the multiple VS3000-based products already introduced by Crestron
- Interest in the company's technology in the medical space continues to grow. Introduced a connectivity solution with Würth Elektronik for medical imaging in unprecedented resolution that complies with the strict medical isolation specifications
Financial Outlook[1]
"Q2 2022 came in above the top end of our guidance, marking a strong first half for the year, and positioning us for a better than originally anticipated full year 2022," said Dror Heldenberg, CFO of Valens Semiconductor.
"For the third quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $22.5 million and $22.8 million. Gross margin is expected to range between 65.4% and 66.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(6.2) million to $(5.6) million.
"We are also raising our revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022. The company now expects revenues to range between $89.1 million and $89.8 million, up from the prior range of between $86.5 million and $88.0 million. Most of this increase is attributed to audio-video, while also essentially doubling the automotive revenue from the full year 2021. Gross margin is expected to range between 68.0% and 68.5%, up from the prior range of 66.0% and 67.3%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(25.7) million to $(24.3) million, substantially better than our previous guidance of $(37.2) million to $(35.5) million, due to the greater than expected revenues and improved gross margin. In addition, we expect to continue to see a benefit from a strong USD on our Israeli shekel-based expenses. Finally, we refined our automotive R&D focus for the next two years to products supporting sensor to ECU connectivity. This will allow us to slow the pace of hiring and reduce our investment in automotive R&D without impacting revenue opportunities or changing our longer-term technology roadmap.
"We are expecting to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of next year, as the modest increase in 2023 R&D expenses from the lowered 2022 level will be offset by anticipated year-over-year revenue growth," concluded Heldenberg.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens Semiconductor's Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
22,481
17,510
44,101
30,874
Gross Profit
15,784
12,467
31,224
21,999
Gross Margin
70.2 %
71.2 %
70.8 %
71.3 %
Net loss
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
Working Capital[2]
168,283
56,133
168,283
56,133
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits[3]
156,754
51,873
156,754
51,873
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,251)
(6,443)
(12,654)
(9,651)
Non-GAAP Financial Data
Non-GAAP Gross Margin[4]
71.0 %
71.1 %
71.5 %
71.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA[5]
(4,469)
(2,116)
(8,555)
(6,419)
Non-GAAP Loss per share[6] (in U.S. Dollars)
$(0.08)
$(0.16)
$(0.13)
$(0.57)
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
22,481
17,510
44,101
30,874
COST OF REVENUES
(6,697)
(5,043)
(12,877)
(8,875)
GROSS PROFIT
15,784
12,467
31,224
21,999
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development expenses
(14,904)
(10,956)
(29,031)
(21,354)
Sales and marketing expenses
(4,473)
(3,222)
(8,682)
(6,332)
General and administrative expenses
(4,340)
(2,366)
(8,641)
(4,544)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(23,717)
(16,544)
(46,354)
(32,230)
OPERATING LOSS
(7,933)
(4,077)
(15,130)
(10,231)
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
1,538
-
4,142
-
Financial income (expenses), net
(3,560)
503
(3,675)
336
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(9,955)
(3,574)
(14,663)
(9,895)
INCOME TAXES
(43)
(124)
(389)
(179)
LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES
(9,998)
(3,698)
(15,052)
(10,074)
Equity in earnings of investee
3
-
7
-
NET LOSS
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA:
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE[7]
$(0.10)
$(0.68)
$(0.15)
$(1.61)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED
IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY
97,442,359
11,020,299
97,296,206
10,927,357
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
ASSETS
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
46,577
56,791
Short-term deposits
110,177
117,568
Trade accounts receivable
10,047
7,095
Inventories
17,318
9,322
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,492
8,255
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
188,611
199,031
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
2,571
2,741
Operating lease Right-Of-Use (ROU) assets[8]
4,408
-
Other assets
638
828
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
7,617
3,569
TOTAL ASSETS
196,228
202,600
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES[9]
20,328
15,699
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Forfeiture shares
516
4,658
Non-current operating leases liabilities [10]
2,126
-
Other long-term liabilities
48
46
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
2,690
4,704
TOTAL LIABILITIES
23,018
20,403
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
173,210
182,197
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
196,228
202,600
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Income and expense items not involving cash flows:
Depreciation
347
266
667
522
Stock-based compensation
3,117
1,695
5,908
3,290
Exchange rate differences
4,501
(545)
4,972
(231)
Interest from short-term deposits
(132)
37
(295)
219
Change in fair value of forfeiture shares
(1,538)
-
(4,142)
-
Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets
424
-
844
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
166
(2,475)
(2,952)
767
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,245
(458)
3,763
(1,588)
Inventories
(4,852)
(1,752)
(7,996)
(2,541)
Other assets
86
(26)
190
(31)
Current Liabilities
1,189
513
2,742
23
Change in operating lease liabilities
(811)
-
(1,312)
-
Other long-term liabilities
2
-
2
(7)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,251)
(6,443)
(12,654)
(9,651)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(13,088)
(4,520)
(31,340)
(4,520)
Maturities of short-term deposits
21,900
12,500
37,400
29,500
Purchase of property and equipment
(244)
(127)
(424)
(505)
Net cash provided by investing activities
8,568
7,853
5,636
24,475
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Deferred issuance costs
-
(218)
-
(218)
Exercise of options
96
589
150
665
Net cash provided by financing activities
96
371
150
447
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,830)
531
(3,346)
217
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,583
2,312
(10,214)
15,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
44,994
39,492
56,791
26,316
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
46,577
41,804
46,577
41,804
SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes
65
147
121
224
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND
Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment
-
-
73
-
Unpaid issuance costs
-
2,722
-
2,722
Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets
104
-
350
-
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA
Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss),
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
(1,538)
-
(4,142)
-
Financial expense (income), net
3,560
(503)
3,675
(336)
Income taxes
43
124
389
179
Equity in earnings of investee
(3)
-
(7)
-
Depreciation
347
266
667
522
Stock-based compensation expenses
3,117
1,695
5,908
3,290
Adjusted EBITDA
(4,469)
(2,116)
(8,555)
(6,419)
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Tables
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
GAAP Loss per Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Net Loss
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
Adjusted to include the following:
Accrued dividend related to Preferred Shares
-
(3,788)
-
(7,478)
Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share
(9,995)
(7,486)
(15,045)
(17,552)
Earnings Per Share Data:
GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)
$(0.10)
$(0.68)
$(0.15)
$(1.61)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation
97,442,359
11,020,299
97,296,206
10,927,357
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Non-GAAP Loss per Share[11]
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Net loss
(9,995)
(3,698)
(15,045)
(10,074)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock based compensation
3,117
1,695
5,908
3,290
Depreciation
347
266
667
522
Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares
(1,538)
-
(4,142)
-
Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share
(8,069)
(1,737)
(12,612)
(6,262)
Earnings Per Share Data:
Non-GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)
$(0.08)
$(0.16)
$(0.13)
$(0.57)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation
97,442,359
11,020,299
97,296,206
10,927,357
1. Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
2. Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period.
3. As of the last day of the period.
4. GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $181 thousand and $(10) thousand respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $321 thousand and $47 thousand respectively.
5. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.
6. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
7. See note 6.
8. As of January 1, 2022, the company has implemented the FASB ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842), on the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of leases.
9. As of June 30, 2022, includes $1,814 thousand of current maturities of operating leases liabilities (none as of December 31, 2021); see footnote 8.
10. See footnote 8.
11. The company calculates its non-GAAP Loss per Share as GAAP Net Loss adjusted to exclude the following: Stock based compensation, depreciation, and the change in fair value of Forfeiture Share (the change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares totaled at $1,538 thousand and $2,604 thousand for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in calculation of net loss per share.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517334/Valens_Logo.jpg
