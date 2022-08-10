Urijah Faber's A1 Combat #5 at HARD ROCK LIVE September 3rd for the First Time

WHEATLAND, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, and Urijah Faber's A1 Combat set the stage for Urijah Faber's A1 Combat #5 Reed VS Cannon Saturday September 3 in the newly finished HARD ROCK LIVE music and entertainment venue. The UFC Hall of Fame inductee launched his new fight promotion May 1 with great success and has grown into the new state of the art venue HARD ROCK LIVE.

"It's an incredible opportunity to bring our high-level fighters into this beautiful venue to be showcased worldwide on UFC Fight Pass. This is going to be a great Saturday night at the fights." says UFC Hall of Famer and promoter Urijah Faber.

Faber's comments were followed up by Randy Maddocks, Director of Entertainment for HARD ROCK LIVE "After three successful fights in our ballroom earlier this year, we're excited to host the next A1 Combat event in HARD ROCK LIVE. Our new event center is built for live MMA fights. There isn't a better venue in the region and Urijah and his team are going to make it a knock-out success."

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and a1combat.com

Doors will open at 4:00PM Saturday September 3 with preliminary bouts at 5:00PM and the Main card on UFC Fight Pass at 7:00PM

UFC FIGHT PASS will broadcast the event Live worldwide in 194 countries and territories to 100's of thousands of avid MMA fans.

About UFC FIGHT PASS is a digital streaming service giving fans access to thousands of hours of content and live events from around the world. FIGHT PASS is available 24/7, 365-days a year and features behind the scenes, exclusive, and original content that can't be found anywhere else.

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento and HARD ROCK LIVE

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain features the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming, and exceptional cuisine. The property is Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and offers a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with 1,600 slot machines and 60 table games, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and five unparalleled restaurants.

The HARD ROCK LIVE is a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art music and multi-event space situated in Yuba County, California, 35 miles north of Sacramento.

