Zipcar Launches Limited-Time Program, "Drive to Donate," to Benefit Southside Blooms

Members can directly support Chicago's South Side youth by booking Zipcars by the hour or the day

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, today announced the launch of its "Drive to Donate" program in support of Southside Blooms, a Chicago-based organization that strives to uplift Chicago's South Side by using sustainable urban farms and employing youth from underserved neighborhoods.

A Zipcar, creatively wrapped with sketched flowers, can be reserved by the hour or day as part of the “Drive to Donate” program, which aims to raise $20K for Southside Blooms in Chicago, IL (PRNewswire)

From now until September 30, 2022, Zipcar members can book designated vehicles in the Chicago area creatively wrapped with sketched flowers in honor of Southside Blooms' mission. For every hour a "Drive to Donate" vehicle is reserved by a member, Zipcar will donate $1.00 to Southside Blooms, with a goal of raising up to $20,000. Urbanites can also learn more about how to support the program by scanning a vehicle's QR code.

Two Chicago Organizations Driving Urban Sustainability to Support the Community

As a mission-driven organization, Zipcar aims to positively impact the communities it operates in by eliminating the need for personally owned cars (which sit parked about 95% of the time) and to enable simple and responsible urban living. People who do not own a car drive less and embrace more sustainable forms of transportation, which means fewer vehicles on the road, less carbon emissions and a more sustainable environment, creating more space for people and the things they love, like green space for growing flowers.

Zipcar has partnered with Southside Blooms to support the organization's efforts in creating jobs for at-risk youth, converting vacant lots into safe and productive community assets, and actively contributing to the health and resilience of the environment through regenerative farming practices.

"Since 2006, we've been working with the Chicago community to provide equitable and sustainable transportation through our car-sharing network. Now, we are excited to partner with Southside Blooms to positively impact the community and support its mission to alleviate poverty in underserved neighborhoods of Chicago" said Justin Holmes, Vice President of Marketing and Public Policy at Zipcar. "It's a privilege to help spread awareness of this impactful organization and to continue to drive forward a more sustainable and equitable future for Chicago."

"Southside Blooms is so important to our community and the youth that we support. Every ride a Zipcar member takes in a wrapped car will provide more opportunities for us to continue our work, and directly impact the lives of Chicago's youth," said Quilen Blackwell, President and Founder of Southside Blooms.

Drive to Donate Zipcar Locations in Chicago

By giving members a convenient and affordable alternative to car ownership, Zipcar reduces the number of personally owned cars on Chicago's streets. Zipcar vehicles supporting Southside Blooms can be booked via the app or online and will be rolling out at following locations:

300 N State Street

3440 N Broadway

1901 N Milwaukee Avenue

2301 N Clark Street

1434 W Fillmore Street

651 S State Street

310 West Huron Street

4715 N Western Avenue

555 E 51st Street

567 N Kingsbury Street

Participating in "Drive 2 Donate?" Share your trip in one of the Southside Blooms cars by tagging @zipcar and encourage more support for our treasured urban parks. To learn more, visit https://www.zipcar.com/southsideblooms.

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns, and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

About Southside Blooms

Southside Blooms is a nonprofit farm-to-vase florist on the Southside of Chicago, providing unique and fashion-forward arrangements, while maintaining an uncompromising dedication to both the environment and its surrounding communities. For more information about Southside Blooms, please visit https://www.southsideblooms.com/.

