Zipcar Launches Limited-Time Program, "Drive to Donate," to Benefit Charles River Conservancy

Members can directly support the environmental sustainability of Boston's beloved river and parks by booking Zipcars by the hour or the day

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, today announced the launch of its "Drive to Donate" program in support of the Charles River Conservancy (CRC), a Boston-based organization that strives to maintain the Charles River and its parks for everyone to enjoy a network of natural urban places.

A Zipcar, creatively wrapped with iconic boats sailing on the Charles River, can be reserved by the hour or day as part of the “Drive to Donate” program, which aims to raise $20K for the Charles River Conservancy in Boston, MA (PRNewswire)

From now until September 30, 2022, Zipcar members can book one of 10 cars in the Boston area creatively wrapped with iconic boats sailing on the Charles River in honor of CRC's mission. For every hour a designated vehicle is reserved by a member, Zipcar will donate $1.00 to the CRC, with a goal of raising up to $20,000. Urbanites can learn more about how to support the program by scanning a vehicle's QR code.

Two Boston Organizations Driving Urban Sustainability for Boston's Beloved Green Space

As a mission-driven organization, Zipcar's vision is to eliminate the need for personally owned cars (which sit parked about 95% of the time) by enabling simple and responsible urban living. People who do not own a car drive less and embrace more sustainable forms of transportation, which means fewer vehicles on the road, less carbon emissions and a more sustainable environment, creating more space for people and the things they love, like parks and green space.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with the Charles River Conservancy, with whom we have previously partnered with for employee volunteer events," said Justin Holmes, Vice President of Marketing and Public Policy at Zipcar. "It's a privilege to help spread awareness of this impactful organization and to help drive forward a more sustainable and equitable future for Zipcar's home city."

"The Charles River is so important to the Boston community, serving as a refuge to connect to the environment in the heart of the city. Through Zipcar's Drive to Donate program, members can directly contribute to keeping the Charles River and its parks active, attractive and accessible for everyone to enjoy," said Laura Jasinski, Executive Director of the Charles River Conservancy.

Drive to Donate Zipcar Locations in Boston

By giving members a convenient and affordable alternative to car ownership, Zipcar reduces the number of personally owned cars on Boston's streets. Zipcar vehicles supporting the Charles River Conservancy can be booked via the app or online and found at the following locations:

233 Sydney Street

523 Columbus Avenue

154 Centre Street

7 Ellery Street

1320 Washington Street

1 S Sydney Street

89 South Street

1000 Cross Street

549 Commonwealth Avenue

13 Amherst Street ( Cambridge )

Share your trip in one of the Charles River Conservancy cars by tagging @zipcar and encourage more support for our treasured urban parks. To learn more, visit https://www.zipcar.com/charlesriver. Participating in "Drive 2 Donate?"

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

About The Charles River Conservancy

The Charles River Conservancy (CRC), founded in 2000, is a non-profit dedicated to the stewardship, renewal, and enhancement of the urban parks along the Charles River, from Boston Harbor to the Watertown Dam. With a mission to invite and engage all in the Charles River and its parks' use and stewardship, the CRC looks for ways to increase opportunities for urban swims. For more information about the CRC, please visit TheCharles.org.

Zipcar (PRNewsfoto/Zipcar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zipcar