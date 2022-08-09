Orangetheory® Fitness Welcomes Fall with Its First-Ever PSL Offering

The leading fitness brand (pumpkin) spices things up to motivate fall fanatics with new workout to usher in the season

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that fall can't begin until you've had your first Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL, as the season's favorite drink is lovingly known by its adoring fans). This year, Orangetheory® Fitness wants to give fans their first "PSL" of the season. On August 17, 2022, the leading fitness brand is welcoming cooler temperatures with its first "PSL" offering – a day of (P)ress, (S)quats and (L)unges-focused classes. After the PSL classes, participating studios will treat members with a delicious PSL coffee beverage to celebrate the return of the highly anticipated fall drink.

(PRNewsfoto/Orangetheory Fitness) (PRNewswire)

All Orangetheory workouts are designed in-house by fitness experts and rolled out to their network of more than 1,500 locations globally. The Orangetheory Fitness design team, which creates customized workouts for members daily, curated the PSL class featuring a press, squat, and lunge-focused floor exercise section, along with multiple pushes on the rower and a 23-minute endurance block on the treadmill. After fitness fans at participating studios get their heart rates up with the PSL workout, they can enjoy a delicious PSL drink courtesy of Orangetheory.

"At Orangetheory, we don't live to exercise, we exercise to live. This is the essence of our 'More Life' motto," said Rachel Vaziralli, Orangetheory Director of Fitness Design. "We are constantly pursuing new creative explorations to create 'More Life' moments for our members in order to offer fresh, fun, and effective science-backed workouts. The new PSL class is just one example of how we like to spice things up."

Orangetheory is a heart rate based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching and technology created to help members live a more vibrant life. Designed for all abilities, including those just starting their wellness journey or seasoned fitness enthusiasts, the Orangetheory Fitness PSL Workout is sure to inspire autumn fans to get up and get moving, while celebrating the season in-studio!

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

