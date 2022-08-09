Christensen, Inc, and local Shell store owners are teaming up to support children's programs in our community, through "The Giving Pump."

RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Inc, a leader in fuels, lubricants, and propane distribution across the Pacific Northwest is proud to be a driving force behind The Giving Pump. Christensen has teamed up with more than 30 Shell station owners in the Puget Sound area to support nonprofit organizations serving children and youth, including the Seattle Children's Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Prosser High School.

"These opportunities help young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential..."

"When I was approached about the opportunity through Christensen and Shell's Giving Pump, I can't describe how excited I was," said Kim Pope, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia Basin. "Our club kids will directly benefit from this generosity via increased funding for STEM activities, art projects, and the ability to take our teens on field trips to surrounding colleges. These opportunities help young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We couldn't accomplish our mission without the support we receive."

The Giving Pump initiative kicked off on August 1 and runs through October 31, 2022. You can find specially marked pumps with purple signs, highlighting the various organizations being supported in our region.

"The wonderful thing about The Giving Pump is that it doesn't cost consumers anything extra to support their community," said Justin Christensen, VP of Fuels at Christensen Inc. He added, "When someone fills up at one of our partnering Shell stations, they're supporting local business owners and local students. It's a win, win!"

ABOUT THE GIVING PUMP

More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in the three-month Giving Pump initiative. That's nearly doubled from last year when Shell Wholesalers and retailers donated more than $1.5 million and supported more than 400 children's charities through The Giving Pump. View them all here.

ABOUT CHRISTENSEN, INC.

Founded in 1935, Christensen is a family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Richland, Washington. The company employs more than 500 people across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide, serving customers in Retail Fuels, Commercial, Industrial, and Fleet Cards. Built on decades of industry experience and the latest technology, Christensen is revolutionizing the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed.

