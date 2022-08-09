AKAMAI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second quarter revenue of $903 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented the majority of total revenue in the second quarter and grew 26% year-over-year and grew 30% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.74, down 21% year-over-year and down 15% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.35, down 5% year-over-year and flat when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Despite a continued challenging macro-economic environment and foreign exchange headwinds, Akamai delivered another quarter of solid results," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance continued to be led by the strong growth of our security and compute product groups, which increased 26% year-over-year and increased 30% when adjusted for foreign exchange* and represented 54% of total revenue."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue: Revenue was $903 million, a 6% increase over second quarter 2021 revenue of $853 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $381 million , up 17% year-over-year and up 21% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Delivery revenue was $417 million , down 11% year-over-year and down 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Compute revenue was $106 million , up 74% year-over-year and up 78% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $477 million , up 6% year-over-year

International revenue was $426 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $175 million, a 12% decrease from second quarter 2021. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 19%, down 4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $262 million, a 3% decrease from second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, down 3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $120 million, a 24% decrease from second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income* was $216 million, a 7% decrease from second quarter 2021.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.74 per diluted share, a 21% decrease from second quarter 2021 and a 15% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* was $1.35 per diluted share, a 5% decrease from second quarter 2021 and flat when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $388 million, a 1% increase from second quarter 2021.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $341 million, or 38% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $165 million in the second quarter of 2022 to repurchase 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $100.80 per share. The Company had 159 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode: Akamai. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode: 6965820. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform – from cloud to edge – we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 426,710

$ 536,725 Marketable securities 263,979

541,470 Accounts receivable, net 668,425

675,926 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 207,043

166,313 Total current assets 1,566,157

1,920,434 Marketable securities 640,668

1,088,048 Property and equipment, net 1,541,875

1,534,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 797,313

815,754 Acquired intangible assets, net 476,707

313,225 Goodwill 2,763,828

2,156,254 Deferred income tax assets 292,817

168,342 Other assets 131,689

142,287 Total assets $ 8,211,054

$ 8,138,673 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 131,649

$ 109,928 Accrued expenses 306,402

411,590 Deferred revenue 111,771

86,517 Revolving credit facility 75,000

— Operating lease liabilities 186,945

175,683 Other current liabilities 5,317

6,623 Total current liabilities 817,084

790,341 Deferred revenue 25,448

25,342 Deferred income tax liabilities 39,367

40,974 Convertible senior notes 2,283,037

1,976,167 Operating lease liabilities 679,031

707,087 Other liabilities 86,609

68,748 Total liabilities 3,930,576

3,608,659 Total stockholders' equity 4,280,478

4,530,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,211,054

$ 8,138,673

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Revenue $ 903,332

$ 903,647

$ 852,824

$ 1,806,979

$ 1,695,532 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 346,649

332,752

320,000

679,401

626,687 Research and development (1) 92,070

99,935

77,255

192,005

159,300 Sales and marketing (1) 126,665

122,719

111,894

249,384

228,248 General and administrative (1) (2) 141,219

153,262

134,295

294,481

271,010 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,972

13,644

12,060

30,616

23,487 Restructuring charge (benefit) 4,715

8,016

(2,114)

12,731

5,002 Total costs and operating expenses 728,290

730,328

653,390

1,458,618

1,313,734 Income from operations 175,042

173,319

199,434

348,361

381,798 Interest and marketable securities (loss) income, net (2,331)

(211)

4,736

(2,542)

9,314 Interest expense (2,932)

(2,695)

(18,037)

(5,627)

(35,871) Other income (expense), net 816

(9,565)

(811)

(8,749)

(1,628) Income before provision for income taxes 170,595

160,848

185,322

331,443

353,613 Provision for income taxes (51,058)

(34,050)

(18,009)

(85,108)

(29,907) Loss from equity method investment —

(7,635)

(10,816)

(7,635)

(11,514) Net income $ 119,537

$ 119,163

$ 156,497

$ 238,700

$ 312,192



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.96

$ 1.49

$ 1.91 Diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.73

$ 0.94

$ 1.47

$ 1.88



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 160,038

160,494

163,074

160,266

163,067 Diluted 161,710

163,637

166,263

162,674

165,976





(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 119,537

$ 119,163

$ 156,497

$ 238,700

$ 312,192 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 150,604

142,595

137,715

293,199

269,186 Stock-based compensation 51,882

56,227

50,481

108,109

104,786 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (29,885)

(13,579)

5,461

(43,464)

7,225 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,091

1,119

16,460

2,210

32,717 (Gain) loss on investments (641)

16,536

10,816

15,895

11,514 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 10,045

12,598

1,612

22,643

2,140 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 35,251

(39,198)

11,176

(3,947)

(4,404) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,563

(64,695)

24,539

(38,132)

(10,849) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,963

(66,938)

(10,073)

(59,975)

(83,059) Deferred revenue (29,216)

55,394

(7,345)

26,178

18,094 Other current liabilities (4,460)

(1,441)

(15,514)

(5,901)

(16,230) Other non-current assets and liabilities 3,697

4,670

(3,692)

8,367

(15,386) Net cash provided by operating activities 341,431

222,451

378,133

563,882

627,926 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(872,099)

—

(872,099)

(15,638) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (118,167)

(131,359)

(154,569)

(249,526)

(319,288) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities —

—

(291,957)

—

(382,236) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities 1,905

691,802

287,297

693,707

521,446 Other, net 1,036

(5,242)

(391)

(4,206)

(212) Net cash used in investing activities (115,226)

(316,898)

(159,620)

(432,124)

(195,928)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Net proceeds from borrowings and repayments under revolving credit facility —

75,000

—

75,000

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 7,204

21,941

9,712

29,145

31,122 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (8,323)

(54,819)

(12,314)

(63,142)

(76,260) Repurchases of common stock (164,789)

(102,853)

(96,175)

(267,642)

(154,416) Other, net —

(104)

(67)

(104)

(67) Net cash used in financing activities (165,908)

(60,835)

(98,844)

(226,743)

(199,621) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,798)

(1,462)

3,003

(15,260)

(4,148) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46,499

(156,744)

122,672

(110,245)

228,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 381,007

537,751

459,023

537,751

353,466 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 427,506

$ 381,007

$ 581,695

$ 427,506

$ 581,695

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION (1)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Security $ 380,664

$ 381,567

$ 325,128

$ 762,231

$ 635,347 Delivery 416,678

444,148

466,739

860,826

940,408 Compute 105,990

77,932

60,957

183,922

119,777 Total revenue $ 903,332

$ 903,647

$ 852,824

$ 1,806,979

$ 1,695,532 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 17 %

23 %

25 %

20 %

27 % Delivery (11)

(6)

(4)

(8)

(2) Compute 74

32

25

54

25 Total revenue 6 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):

















Security 21 %

26 %

22 %

23 %

24 % Delivery (8)

(4)

(6)

(6)

(4) Compute 78

35

22

57

22 Total revenue 9 %

9 %

5 %

9 %

7 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 U.S. $ 477,154

$ 481,007

$ 449,553

$ 958,161

$ 912,733 International 426,178

422,640

403,271

848,818

782,799 Total revenue $ 903,332

$ 903,647

$ 852,824

$ 1,806,979

$ 1,695,532 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 6 %

4 %

1 %

5 %

5 % International 6

11

15

8

14 Total revenue 6 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):

















U.S. 6 %

4 %

1 %

5 %

5 % International 13

16

9

15

9 Total revenue 9 %

9 %

5 %

9 %

7 %





(1) Prior to January 1, 2022, revenue by solution was reported by product group: Security Technology Group and Edge Technology Group. Revenue from security solutions was previously presented as Security Technology Group revenue. Revenue from delivery and compute solutions was previously presented as Edge Technology Group revenue. The periods presented prior to January 1, 2022 have been revised to reflect this new presentation. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 52,974

$ 53,317

$ 54,974

$ 106,291

$ 111,424 Stock-based compensation 15,888

17,436

16,123

33,324

32,485 Depreciation and amortization 18,423

19,678

20,489

38,101

41,398 Facilities-related costs 26,820

26,579

24,845

53,399

49,192 Provision for doubtful accounts 529

1,288

971

1,817

711 Acquisition-related costs 2,798

10,616

140

13,414

204 Other expenses 23,787

24,348

16,753

48,135

35,596 Total general and administrative expenses $ 141,219

$ 153,262

$ 134,295

$ 294,481

$ 271,010



















General and administrative expenses–functional (1): Global functions $ 50,445

$ 56,131

$ 53,314

$ 106,576

$ 109,113 As a percentage of revenue 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 87,447

85,199

79,878

172,646

160,987 As a percentage of revenue 10 %

9 %

9 %

10 %

9 % Other 3,327

11,932

1,103

15,259

910 Total general and administrative expenses $ 141,219

$ 153,262

$ 134,295

$ 294,481

$ 271,010 As a percentage of revenue 16 %

17 %

16 %

16 %

16 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 7,134

$ 6,233

$ 6,874

$ 13,367

$ 13,970 Research and development 17,408

20,232

15,937

37,640

34,306 Sales and marketing 11,452

12,326

11,547

23,778

24,025 General and administrative 15,888

17,436

16,123

33,324

32,485 Total stock-based compensation $ 51,882

$ 56,227

$ 50,481

$ 108,109

$ 104,786





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 66,724

$ 61,386

$ 55,601

$ 128,110

$ 107,497 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 41,177

40,650

40,426

81,827

79,649 Other depreciation and amortization 17,914

19,152

19,833

37,066

40,198 Depreciation of property and equipment 125,815

121,188

115,860

247,003

227,344 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 7,703

7,648

8,916

15,351

16,609 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 114

115

879

229

1,746 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,972

13,644

12,060

30,616

23,487 Total depreciation and amortization $ 150,604

$ 142,595

$ 137,715

$ 293,199

$ 269,186



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 56,743

$ 63,225

$ 81,655

$ 119,968

$ 176,653 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 47,083

53,190

56,574

100,273

111,639 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 103,826

$ 116,415

$ 138,229

$ 220,241

$ 288,292



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 9,270

9,180

8,275













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Income from operations $ 175,042

$ 173,319

$ 199,434

$ 348,361

$ 381,798 GAAP operating margin 19 %

19 %

23 %

19 %

23 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,972

13,644

12,060

30,616

23,487 Stock-based compensation 51,882

56,227

50,481

108,109

104,786 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,068

7,947

9,840

16,015

18,438 Restructuring charge (benefit) 4,715

8,016

(2,114)

12,731

5,002 Acquisition-related costs 5,771

10,943

140

16,714

204 Operating adjustments 87,408

96,777

70,407

184,185

151,917 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 262,450

$ 270,096

$ 269,841

$ 532,546

$ 533,715 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 %

30 %

32 %

29 %

31 %



















Net income $ 119,537

$ 119,163

$ 156,497

$ 238,700

$ 312,192 Operating adjustments (from above) 87,408

96,777

70,407

184,185

151,917 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,091

1,119

16,460

2,210

32,717 (Gain) loss on investments (641)

8,901

—

8,260

— Loss from equity method investment —

7,635

10,816

7,635

11,514 Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items 9,049

(8,800)

(21,428)

249

(47,774) Non-GAAP net income $ 216,444

$ 224,795

$ 232,752

$ 441,239

$ 460,566

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.74

$ 0.73

$ 0.94

$ 1.47

$ 1.88 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10

0.08

0.07

0.19

0.14 Stock-based compensation 0.32

0.34

0.30

0.66

0.63 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.05

0.05

0.06

0.10

0.11 Restructuring charge (benefit) 0.03

0.05

(0.01)

0.08

0.03 Acquisition-related costs 0.04

0.07

—

0.10

— Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.10

0.01

0.20 (Gain) loss on investments —

0.05

—

0.05

— Loss from equity method investment —

0.05

0.07

0.05

0.07 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items 0.06

(0.05)

(0.13)

—

(0.29) Adjustment for shares (1) 0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.35

$ 1.39

$ 1.42

$ 2.74

$ 2.80



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 161,710

163,637

166,263

162,674

165,976 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1) (1,057)

(1,822)

(1,782)

(1,440)

(1,369) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1) 160,653

161,815

164,481

161,234

164,607





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the periods presented for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During the periods presented Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Net income $ 119,537

$ 119,163

$ 156,497

$ 238,700

$ 312,192 Net income margin 13 %

13 %

18 %

13 %

18 % Interest and marketable securities loss (income), net 2,331

211

(4,736)

2,542

(9,314) Provision for income taxes 51,058

34,050

18,009

85,108

29,907 Depreciation and amortization 125,815

121,188

115,860

247,003

227,344 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,068

7,947

9,840

16,015

18,438 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,972

13,644

12,060

30,616

23,487 Stock-based compensation 51,882

56,227

50,481

108,109

104,786 Restructuring charge (benefit) 4,715

8,016

(2,114)

12,731

5,002 Acquisition-related costs 5,771

10,943

140

16,714

204 Interest expense 2,932

2,695

18,037

5,627

35,871 (Gain) loss on investments (641)

8,901

—

8,260

— Loss from equity method investment —

7,635

10,816

7,635

11,514 Other (income) expense, net (175)

664

811

489

1,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 388,265

$ 391,284

$ 385,701

$ 779,549

$ 761,059 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43 %

43 %

45 %

43 %

45 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.



Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.



Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.



Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that, prior to January 1, 2022 , were required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying values of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts were amortized as interest expense. On January 1, 2022 , Akamai adopted the new guidance for accounting for convertible senior instruments. This new guidance eliminated separate accounting for the equity portion, and thus the amortization of the debt discount that was recorded as interest expense. Prior to January 1, 2022 , Akamai excluded this non-cash interest expense from its non-GAAP results because it was not representative of ongoing operating performance. After January 1, 2022 , this interest expense is no longer included in or excluded from GAAP or non-GAAP results. Additionally, the issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are also excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.



Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.



Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macro-economic trends, including economic uncertainty, the effects of inflation, increasing interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts: Gina Sorice

Tom Barth Media Relations

Investor Relations Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies 646-320-4107

617-274-7130 gsorice@akamai.com

tbarth@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.