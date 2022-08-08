SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SBTX, IEA, PBFX, RFP

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) 's merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Silverback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) 's sale to MasTec for $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share for each IEA share. If you are an IEA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) 's sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. If you are a PBF Logistics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) 's sale to Domtar Corporation. If you are a Resolute shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

