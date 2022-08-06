Filipino American National Historical Society to hold conference in Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago, conference attendees in Chicago could revisit and discuss Filipino-American history. Now, the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) is determined to restart its 2022 national conference by combining in-person and virtual offerings – Aug. 11-13 at Seattle University, 901 12th Avenue.

The 19th biennial national conference and general membership meeting in Seattle is the marquee event of FANHS, a historical society with 41 chapters in the U.S. "It's truly an intergenerational conference," said Emily P. Lawsin, historic preservation specialist at 4Culture, a sponsor of many FANHS projects in Seattle. "Intergenerational meaning from first-generation immigrants to third-, fourth-, fifth-generation Filipino Americans whose families have been here for 100 years or more."

"FANHS 40: Past, Present, Future" is the conference theme. This year, FANHS celebrates its 40th anniversary.

"I think it's really important to know your history and where you come from so you know where you're going," Lawsin said. "Mel Orpilla, who is FANHS' president emeritus, coined the saying 'No history, no self. Know history, know self.'"

About 320 people are expected to attend the hybrid conference – both online by using the Whova app and in-person.

Highlights of the conference also include an appearance by retired Army Major General Antonio Taguba and a reading by award-winning novelist Peter Bacho, author of "Uncle Rico's Encore: Mostly True Stories of Filipino Seattle." The Opening Plenary speaker is Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, and the Banquet

Keynote Speaker is writer Jen Soriano.

For more information about the 2022 FANHS Conference, visit fanhs-seattle.org/conference/.

About the Filipino American National Historical Society

The Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) is a volunteer-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is "to promote understanding, education, enlightenment, appreciation and enrichment through the identification, gathering, preservation and dissemination of the history and culture of Filipino Americans in the United States." For more information on FANHS, visit fanhs-national.org/filam/.

