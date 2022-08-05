Orlando's University High Wins People's Choice Competition

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) congratulates University High School in Orlando on winning the 2022 People's Choice Competition.

AIA Florida (PRNewsfoto/Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects) (PRNewswire)

The People's Choice Competition, sponsored by the Florida Foundation for Architecture and AIA Florida, aims to raise public awareness of Florida's architecture.

This year, to go along with AIA Florida President Lourdes Solera, FAIA's, leadership theme of Empower and Elevate, the contest focused on K-12 educational facilities, which empower and elevate their communities like few other buildings can.

A panel of Florida architects chose 14 schools from around Florida. University High School, a Mediterranean-style building centered on a communal plaza, won the contest by a wide margin. University High's principal Thomas Ott accepted the award on behalf of the school at AIA Florida's Design & Honor Awards Presentation on July 30 at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

In total, the contest garnered well over 1.5 million votes from around the world, raising awareness of Florida's architecture and its power to change lives.

The schools in the contest were:

University High School, Orlando.

The Greene School, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hillsborough High School, Tampa.

Tallahassee School of Arts and Sciences, Tallahassee, Florida.

Dune Lakes Elementary School, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Tice Elementary School, Fort Myers, Florida.

Rampello K-8 Downtown Partnership Magnet School, Tampa.

Alexander Montessori School, Miami.

Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Pine Forest Elementary School, Jacksonville.

Pine View School, Osprey, Florida.

Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High School, North Miami Beach, Florida.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

Contact:

Beth Colvin

850-222-7590

bcolvin@aiafla.org

twitter.com/aiaflorida

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects