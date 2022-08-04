WellnessLiving Announces #StandwithStudios Grant Program

Gain access to up to $150,000 in grants, marketing support, software, and business education, to help drive your business forward.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving, 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Fast 500™ North America recipient, is excited to announce the release of #StandwithStudios Grant Program.

According to IHRSA, the Global Health & Fitness Association, 30% of studios in North America closed as of January 1st, 2022, due to the pandemic.

With the support of their valued brand partners and business coaches, WellnessLiving is committing $150,000 in grants, marketing support, software, and business education to help fitness and wellness studio owners drive their business forward.

"Every day, we're inspired by the courage and determination of our resilient community when faced with adversity," says WellnessLiving CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman. "We created the WellnessLiving #StandwithStudios Grant Program to support studio owners with the resources they need to reimagine, refuel, and rebuild their business and help them recover from the impact of the pandemic. Our mission has always been to provide studio owners with the tools they need to help drive their business forward. The #StandwithStudios Grant Program is another way we're helping them live their dream."

WellnessLiving would like to thank their premium pledge partner, CENTRED—a B2B2C travel wellness platform that gives brands worldwide exposure to a niche audience of affluent travelers who care about their personal wellbeing. They keep health and wellness at the core of every experience—whether their members are at home or traveling—to ensure that they always feel CENTRED.

The #StandwithStudios Grant Program is now accepting applications. The deadline to submit your application is December 15th, 2022.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is a leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end business management software and integrated payments solutions that are disrupting the fitness and wellness technology ecosystem through continual innovation and dedication to fulfilling the needs of customers. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow customers to attract, convert, and retain more clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipients of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

