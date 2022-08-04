Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter of 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter net loss of $87.9 million or $3.32 per diluted share, down from a net loss of $4.0 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, with the reduction stemming from a net $90.8 million or $3.48 per diluted share non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Goodwill impairment charge driven by: (i) disruptions in the equity markets, specifically for property and casualty insurance companies, largely due to recent weather-related catastrophe events; (ii) elevated loss ratios for property insurers in our markets; and (iii) trading of our stock below book value.

Second quarter adjusted net income 1 of $2.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share, up from an adjusted net loss 1 of $4.0 million , or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter driven by an improvement in the net combined ratio of 5.8 points, to 99.4%.

Net loss ratio of 64.1%, 4.7 points lower from the prior year quarter of 68.8%, driven by higher net earned premium, which outpaced the 0.7% increase in losses.

Net current accident year weather losses of $38.1 million , up 7.3% from $35.5 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident year weather losses include $32.1 million of net current accident quarter catastrophe losses, up from $24.5 million in the prior year quarter, and $6.0 million of other weather losses, down from $11.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net expense ratio of 35.3%, down 1.1 point from the prior year quarter amount of 36.4%.

Exposure management highlights:

Gross premiums earned of $296.2 million , up 3.7% from $285.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months driven by higher average premium per policy.

Gross premiums written of $365.3 million , up 8.2% from $337.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher rates, with intentional exposure-management and re-underwriting efforts resulting in a 4.6% increase in Florida driven by rate actions and growth of 12.1% in other regions.

Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.6 million , reflects $0.06 per share of the regular quarterly dividend.

Continued execution of Heritage's diversification strategy, with 74.4% of TIV outside of Florida , up from 69.8% as of second quarter 2021.

"Our underwriting profit for the quarter and nearly 6-point reduction in our combined ratio demonstrate that our focus on profitability, exposure management and rate adequacy are having the desired impact," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix. "Our improved metrics are significant in comparison to the prior year quarter and we expect these improvements to continue each successive quarter. Additionally, I'm pleased with the outcome of our catastrophe reinsurance program which incepted June 1st. Heritage secured appropriate levels of reinsurance, we did not use the new Florida Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders program, and our program included deployment of Citrus Re, which brings in additional collateralized reinsurance through the capital markets. We are cautiously optimistic that the actions taken by the Florida legislature will have a positive impact on our results and the challenging claims environment, but also believe that more legislative action needs to be taken to improve the health of the Florida property insurance market."

Capital Management

Given that Heritage's stock is trading below tangible book value, Heritage's Board of Directors has decided for this quarter to allocate the $0.06 per share typically used to pay a quarterly dividend to shareholders to repurchase common stock, which will be accretive to shareholders. The Board of Directors will re-evaluate dividend distribution on a quarterly basis and will make a determination, in part, based on the current stock trading price as compared to book value.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2022



2021



Change





2022



2021



Change













































Revenue $

163,770

$

150,197





9.0

% $

322,378

$

297,441





8.4

% Net loss $

(87,866)

$

(3,950)



NM

% $

(118,625)

$

(9,097)



NM

%









































Adjusted net income (loss) [1] $

2,908

$

(3,950)





(173.6)

% $

(27,851)

$

(9,097)





206.2

% Loss per share $

(3.32)

$

(0.14)



NM

% $

(4.46)

$

(0.33)



NM

% Adjusted net income (loss)[1] $

0.11

$

(0.14)





(178.6)

% $

(1.05)

$

(0.33)





218.2

%









































Book value per share $

6.80

$

15.20





(55.3)

% $

6.80

$

15.20





(55.3)

% Adjusted book value[1] $

8.35

$

15.20





(45.1)

% $

8.35

$

15.20





(45.1)

%









































Return on equity*



(152.0)

%

(3.7)

%

(148.3)

pts



(90.6)

%

(4.2)

%

(86.4)

pts Adjusted return on equity[1]*



5.0

%

(3.7)

%

8.7

pts



(21.3)

%

(4.2)

%

(17.1)

pts









































Underwriting summary







































Gross premiums written $

365,284

$

337,700





8.2

% $

648,480

$

611,881





6.0

% Gross premiums earned $

296,211

$

285,646





3.7

% $

583,579

$

556,057





4.9

% Ceded premiums earned $

(137,940)

$

(139,147)





(0.9)

% $

(272,379)

$

(267,359)





1.9

% Net premiums earned $

158,271

$

146,499





8.0

% $

311,200

$

288,698





7.8

%









































Ceded premium ratio



46.6

%

48.7

%

(2.1)

pts



46.7

%

48.1

%

(1.4)

pts









































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:



































Loss ratio



64.1

%

68.8

%

(4.7)

pts



77.6

%

68.8

%

8.8

pts Expense ratio



35.3

%

36.4

%

(1.1)

pts



36.6

%

37.6

%

(1.0)

pts Combined ratio



99.4

%

105.2

%

(5.8)

pts



114.2

%

106.4

%

7.8

pts



* Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period. Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding. NM: Not meaningful

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A net combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 net loss was $87.9 million, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributed to a net $90.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The goodwill impairment charge was recorded following an interim valuation review and principally stemmed the decline in the fair value of common stock.

Adjusted net income[1] was $2.9 million, up from an adjusted net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income growth primarily stemmed from an $11.8 million, or 8.0% increase in net earned premium which exceeded the 2.1% increase in losses and expenses. over the prior year quarter.

Gross premiums written were $365.3 million, up 8.2% from $337.7 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a 4.6% rate related increase in Florida and 12.1% growth in other states. Rate increases continued to meaningfully benefit written premiums throughout the book of business.

Premiums-in-force were $1.2 billion, up 3.4% from second quarter 2021, while policies-in-force were down 7.3%, with the variance stemming primarily from rate increases and a small policy in-force increase outside of Florida.

Gross premiums earned were $296.2 million, up 3.7% from $285.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months, primarily related to higher rates on a smaller book of business.

The ceded premium ratio was 46.6%, down 2.1 points from 48.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from gross premiums earned growth outpacing ceded premium growth. While the higher cost of the June 2022 catastrophe excess of loss program is reflected in these results, the second quarter of 2021 included significant reinstatement premium on the severe convective storm reinsurance contract, which drove up the ceded premium ratio.

The net loss ratio was 64.1%, down 4.7 points from 68.8% in the prior year quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a lower attritional loss ratio, partly offset by less favorable loss development.

The net expense ratio was 35.3%, down 1.1 point from 36.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a lower PAC expense ratio.

The net combined ratio was 99.4%, down 5.8 points from 105.2% in the prior year quarter. The improvement was due to a lower net loss ratio, coupled with a small decrease in the net expense ratio, as described above.

Supplemental Information















At June 30,





2022



2021

Policies in force:











Florida



195,987





241,581

Other States



354,534





352,205

Total



550,521





593,786















Premiums in force:











Florida $

564,814,121

$

598,869,936

Other States



648,621,713





574,888,835

Total $

1,213,435,834

$

1,173,758,771















Total Insured Value:











Florida $

103,200,520,845

$

121,256,973,834

Other States



299,177,714,835





280,332,366,098

Total $

402,378,235,680

$

401,589,339,932



Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased to $6.80 at June 30, 2022, down 47.0% from fourth quarter 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 is attributable to the goodwill impairment and year-to-date operating losses discussed above, as well as unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale fixed income securities portfolio. The unrealized losses were due to the sharp decline in bond prices during 2022 as a result of the higher interest rate environment. The Company's fixed income portfolio average credit rating is A+ with a duration of 3.6 years at June 30, 2022. Adjusted book value per common share[1] decreased to $8.35 at June 30, 2022, down from fourth quarter 2021 adjusted book value per share[1] of $12.99.

Book Value Per Common Share

As Of

June 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021 Numerator:













Common stockholder's equity $ 180,546

$ 281,766

$ 343,051

$ 42,873 Denominator:













Total Shares Outstanding 26,544,096

26,444,720

26,753,511

27,946,941 Book Value Per Common Share $ 6.80

$ 10.65

$ 12.82

$ 15.20 Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share[1] $ 8.35

$ 11.75

$ 12.99

$ 15.20

[1] Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including required reconciliations, are set forth below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)





June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)







Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$ 635,458



$ 669,354

Equity securities, at fair value



1,514





1,415

Other investments, net



17,352





23,929

Total investments



654,324





694,698

Cash and cash equivalents



290,932





359,337

Restricted cash



5,416





5,415

Accrued investment income



3,215





3,167

Premiums receivable, net



81,277





71,925

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net



289,106





269,391

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



468,748





265,873

Income tax receivable



13,281





11,739

Deferred income tax asset, net



9,762





—

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



99,468





93,881

Property and equipment, net



19,622





17,426

Right-of-use lease asset, net



26,047





27,753

Intangibles, net



52,751





55,926

Goodwill



—





91,959

Other assets



15,956





12,272

Total Assets

$ 2,029,905



$ 1,980,762

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 553,909



$ 590,166

Unearned premiums



655,351





590,419

Reinsurance payable



375,284





191,728

Long-term debt, net



122,990





120,757

Deferred income tax liability, net



—





9,426

Advance premiums



37,827





24,504

Accrued compensation



7,730





8,014

Lease liability



29,647





31,172

Accounts payable and other liabilities



66,621





71,525

Total Liabilities

$ 1,849,359



$ 1,637,711

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock, $0.0001 par value



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



333,747





332,797

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes



(41,194)





(4,573)

Treasury stock, at cost



(128,557)





(123,557)

Retained earnings



16,547





138,381

Total Stockholders' Equity



180,546





343,051

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,029,905



$ 1,980,762



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

REVENUES:























Gross premiums written

$ 365,284



$ 337,700



$ 648,480



$ 611,881

Change in gross unearned premiums



(69,073)





(52,054)





(64,901)





(55,824)

Gross premiums earned



296,211





285,646





583,579





556,057

Ceded premiums



(137,940)





(139,147)





(272,379)





(267,359)

Net premiums earned



158,271





146,499





311,200





288,698

Net investment income



2,163





956





4,163





2,249

Net realized losses



(102)





(1,000)





(118)





(920)

Other revenue



3,438





3,742





7,133





7,414

Total revenues



163,770





150,197





322,378





297,441

EXPENSES:























Losses and loss adjustment expenses



101,522





100,834





241,560





198,743

Policy acquisition costs, net



38,375





37,833





76,632





73,199

General and administrative expenses, net



17,466





15,520





37,190





35,320

Goodwill impairment



91,959





—





91,959





—

Total expenses



249,322





154,187





447,341





307,262

Operating Loss



(85,552)





(3,990)





(124,963)





(9,821)

Interest expense, net



1,751





1,925





3,723





3,803

Loss before income taxes



(87,303)





(5,915)





(128,686)





(13,624)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



563





(1,965)





(10,061)





(4,527)

Net loss

$ (87,866)



$ (3,950)



$ (118,625)



$ (9,097)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS























Change in net unrealized losses on investments



(16,161)





3,625





(47,932)





(6,972)

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)



102





(22)





118





(102)

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive losses (gains)



3,759





(835)





11,193





1,640

Total comprehensive loss

$ (100,166)



$ (1,182)



$ (155,246)



$ (14,531)

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



26,453,456





27,904,923





26,620,418





27,866,364

Diluted



26,453,456





27,904,923





26,620,418





27,866,364

Loss per share























Basic

$ (3.32)



$ (0.14)



$ (4.46)



$ (0.33)

Diluted

$ (3.32)



$ (0.14)



$ (4.46)



$ (0.33)



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We measure our performance with several financial and operating metrics. We use these metrics to assess the progress of our business, make decisions on where to allocate capital, time and investments and assess the long-term performance of our company. Certain of these financial metrics are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and certain of these metrics are considered non-GAAP financial measures. As our business evolves, we may make changes to our key financial and operating metrics used to measure our performance. For further information and a reconciliation to the most applicable financial measures under U.S. GAAP, refer to our reconciliations below.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is calculated by adding back the non-recurring, non-cash charges of $90.8 million, net of taxes related to impairment of goodwill for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP adjusted net income by the number of fully diluted shares at end the of period.

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by using non-GAAP adjusted net income as the base for the calculation.

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing total stockholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, by the total common shares outstanding.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally as performance measures and believe that these measures reflect the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business and core operations. As a supplement to the primary GAAP presentations, non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with our historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). These metrics should only be considered as supplemental to net income, earnings per share and return on equity as measures of our performance. These measures should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP).

The following tables are reconciliations of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Statement of Operations Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2022



2021



Change





2022



2021



Change



Income Statement Data

(in thousands except per share data)





Net loss $

(87,866)

$

(3,950)



NM

% $

(118,625)

$

(9,097)

$ NM

%

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax



(90,774)





—



NM







(90,774)





—



NM





Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $

2,908

$

(3,950)





(173.6)

% $

(27,851)

$

(9,097)

$

206.2

%











































Diluted Earnings Per Share Data





































Net loss $

(3.32)

$

(0.14)



NM

% $

(4.46)

$

(0.33)



NM

%

Less: Goodwill impairment1



(3.43)





—



NM







(3.41)





—



NM





Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $

0.11

$

(0.14)





(178.6)

% $

(1.05)

$

(0.33)





203.0

%











































Return on Equity Data





































Return on Equity



(152.0)

%

(3.7)

%

(148.3)

pts



(90.6)

%

(4.2)

%

(86.4)

pts

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax



(157.1)

%

—

%

(157.1)

pts



(69.3)

%

—

%

(69.3)

pts

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity



5.0

%

(3.7)

%

8.7

pts



(21.3)

%

(4.2)

%

(17.1)

pts



1 Amount is calculated by dividing the goodwill impairment, net of tax, of $90.8 million by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 of 26,453,456.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



Return on Equity Non-GAAP Reconciliation

2022



2021



2022



2021







(in thousands except per share data)



Income Statement Data

(annualized) Net loss $

(351,464)

$

(15,800)

$

(237,250)

$

(18,194)



Adjusted net income (loss) $

11,634

$

(15,800)

$

(55,702)

$

(18,194)































Divided by Average Equity:

























Shareholders' equity at the beginning of period $

281,766

$

427,448

$

343,051

$

442,344



Shareholders' equity at the end of period



180,546





424,873





180,546





424,873



Average Shareholders' Equity $

231,156

$

426,161

$

261,798

$

433,608































Return on Equity



(152.0)

%

(3.7)

%

(90.6)

%

(4.2)

% Adjusted return on equity



5.0

%

(3.7)

%

(21.3)

%

(4.2)

%





As Of







Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Jun 30,

Stockholders' Equity to Adjusted Stockholders' Equity Reconciliation

2022



2022



2021



2021



























Common stockholders' equity $

180,546

$

281,766

$

343,051

$

424,873

Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



41,194





28,894





4,573





—

Non-GAAP adjusted common stockholders' equity $

221,740

$

310,660

$

347,624

$

424,873



























Weighted shares outstanding



26,544





26,444





26,754





27,947

Book value per common share $

6.80

$

10.66

$

12.82

$

15.20

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per common share $

8.35

$

11.75

$

12.99

$

15.20











































Note: Percentages and sums in the tables may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to the impact of our strategic initiatives on our future financial results, including focus on profitability, exposure management, rate adequacy and our ability to create value for our shareholders; future dividend payments; the impact of legislation on the homeowner's insurance marketplace and litigious practices in Florida; our ability to successfully manage inflationary pressures; expectations regarding our fixed income investment portfolio; and our ability to successfully regain value in the Company and achieve our target return on equity. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, labor availability and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022 and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

