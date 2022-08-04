GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 42.6%. Total seats increased 41.9% and the number of departures increased by 44.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 36.3% and the load factor was 80.8%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31% and demand (RPK) increased by 24.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.1%. The volume of departures increased by 40.2% and seats increased by 37.5%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 309 million, the demand (RPK) was 275 million and international load factor was 88.9%.
July/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
LTM Traffic Figures (1)
Operating data *
Jul/22
Jul/21
% Var.
7M22
7M21
% Var.
Jul/22
LTM
Jul/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
18,346
12,677
44.7 %
112,674
65,272
72.6 %
181,575
116,278
56.2 %
Seats (thousand)
3,196
2,253
41.9 %
19,647
11,504
70.8 %
31,663
20,471
54.7 %
ASK (million)
3,810
2,673
42.6 %
22,916
13,706
67.2 %
36,226
24,337
48.9 %
RPK (million)
3,079
2,260
36.3 %
18,229
11,283
61.6 %
29,090
19,862
46.5 %
Load factor
80.8 %
84.5 %
-3.7 p.p
79.5 %
82.3 %
-2.8 p.p
80.3 %
81.6 %
-1.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,502
1,858
34.7 %
15,111
9,275
62.9 %
24,643
16,386
50.4 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,770
12,677
40.2 %
110,008
65,272
68.5 %
178,604
116,278
53.6 %
Seats (thousand)
3,097
2,253
37.5 %
19,189
11,504
66.8 %
31,154
20,471
52.2 %
ASK (million)
3,501
2,673
31.0 %
21,698
13,706
58.3 %
34,883
24,337
43.3 %
RPK (million)
2,804
2,260
24.1 %
17,192
11,283
52.4 %
27,958
19,862
40.8 %
Load factor
80.1 %
84.5 %
-4.4 p.p
79.2 %
82.3 %
-3.1 p.p
80.1 %
81.6 %
-1.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,415
1,858
29.9 %
14,722
9,275
58.7 %
24,216
16,386
47.8 %
International GOL
Departures
576
0
N.A
2,666
0
N.A
2,971
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
99
0
N.A
458
0
N.A
509
0
N.A
ASK (million)
309
0
N.A
1,218
0
N.A
1,343
0
N.A
RPK (million)
275
0
N.A
1,038
0
N.A
1,132
0
N.A
Load factor
88.9 %
0
N.A
85.2 %
0
N.A
84.3 %
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
88
0
N.A
389
0
N.A
427
0
N.A
On-time Departures
94.5 %
95.7 %
-1.2 p.p
93.9 %
96.4 %
-2.5 p.p
92.5 %
95.6 %
-3.0 p.p
Flight Completion
99.6 %
99.4 %
0.2 p.p
99.5 %
98.6 %
0.9 p.p
99.4 %
98.8 %
0.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.7
3.5
60.4 %
31.3
21.8
43.5 %
55.0
37.2
47.7 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
View original content:
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.