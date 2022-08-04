Consulting Solutions Ranks as One of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms for Fourth Consecutive Year

Report from Staffing Industry Analysts highlights 225 companies with U.S. staffing revenue of $100 million or more in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has again been named as one of the largest U.S. staffing firms by revenue by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's report highlights 225 companies that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2021.

Consulting Solutions had staffing revenue of $155 million in 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been named to the list.

"We're very pleased to make Staffing Industry Analysts' list of the largest U.S. staffing firms by revenue for the fourth consecutive year," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "As always, our mission is to offer the full range of IT workforce and consulting services from a single-source provider that clients know and trust. We strongly believe that our commitment to our clients and consultants, as well as our unwavering passion for excellence, contribute to our organization's steady growth."

"While some industries experienced disruptions in 2021, the staffing industry instead flourished in an environment of record demand," said Timothy Landhuis, VP of Research at SIA. "We salute the hard work and resourcefulness of the staffing firms that appear on this year's list, that were able to deliver at record scale, and that altogether generated an extraordinary $135 billion in staffing revenue."

Consulting Solutions making the SIA list of largest U.S. staffing firms follows the company also being named among the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

