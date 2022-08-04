CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE CARE JOINS PINNACLE FERTILITY, NATION'S FASTEST-GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle) has welcomed Center for Reproductive Care (CRC), a leading fertility center headquartered in Chicago, Illinois to their network of high-performing family building centers. Through the acquisition of CRC, Dr. Mary Wood Molo, CRC'S founder and one of Chicago's most respected fertility specialists joins the Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) where she will continue providing compassionate, personalized fertility care while offering the most innovative and advanced reproductive and genomic treatment options available as a part of IHR.

Pinnacle Fertility (PRNewswire)

"Caring for patients and their unique needs on their journey to parenthood is one of the greatest gifts I get to provide families," says Dr. Mary Wood Molo, "Joining IHR and the Pinnacle Fertility family of clinics allows me to work alongside providers who have the same mission as I do, providing patients with the best opportunity to create the family of their dreams."

Dr. Mary Wood Molo is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Rush University Medical Center, where she is the Director of the IVF Program and an Assistant Professor. Chicago Magazine, Newsweek, and the Professional Directory, Castle Connolley, have consistently recognized her as a top specialist in her field. A proud long-standing member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Dr. Wood Molo has published many research articles, abstracts and presentations about the evolving world of fertility and reproductive genomics. She is a thought-leader and deeply compassionate fertility care provider.

"Dr. Wood Molo is an exceptional provider and a fantastic addition to our team," shares Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, "Her continued leadership in the field of reproductive medicine and genomics is well respected and patients adore her thoughtful, compassionate approach to care. This is a great benefit to patients, our program at IHR and the entire Pinnacle Fertility platform."

IHR is an industry-leading fertility center and a member of Pinnacle Fertility, a network of high-performing family-building clinics across the US. IHR, which has provided comprehensive reproductive care for two decades, is led by world-renowned fertility specialists and visionaries, Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa and Dr. David Cohen. With the addition of Dr. Wood Molo, the IHR team is comprised of four leading physicians and six locations. Dr. Wood Molo will begin seeing patients at IHR's newest location in early Fall 2022.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

About Institute for Human Reproduction

Founded in 2004, Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) is an industry-leading fertility center headquartered in Chicago, IL that has provided comprehensive patient-centered care for two decades. Led by two world-renowned fertility specialists and visionaries, Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa and Dr. David Cohen, the IHR team is comprised of three physicians and six locations. IHR is passionate about finding success for growing families and prioritizing their patient's well-being on their journey every step of the way.

Visit infertilityihr.com to learn more about locations and services.

Media contact: Walt Conrad, wconrad@pinnaclefertility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility