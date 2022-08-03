The Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 is Live

Taking place in Detroit, Michigan and virtually, CNCF's flagship North American event will highlight cloud native innovation across the globe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 , happening in Detroit, Michigan and virtually from October 24 – 28. With 189 sessions, keynotes, and lightning talks both in-person and virtually, there is something for everyone who is interested in attending.

This year's conference chairs, Emily Fox of Apple, Ricardo Rocha of CERN, and Frederick Kautz led a program committee of 93 experts and 34 track chairs, who reviewed 1526 submissions that will educate, inspire, and challenge attendees. There will also be 84 sessions hosted by project maintainers – which will provide high-level overviews, social topics, end user case studies, demos, and technical deep dives, among others.

"Our community has grown exponentially since we first announced CNCF in 2015 with 22 founding members. We are now significantly more diverse at over 800 members, 130+ projects, and 164,000 contributors across 187 countries," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "The ecosystem itself that has been built around cloud native technology is revolutionary and these conferences are integral in making sure the massive knowledge the community holds is shared far and wide. We look forward to meeting up again to share, laugh, and innovate this October at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA."

"I have been a part of the CNCF community for several years in many different capacities and it has been inspiring to witness the continued growth and momentum within the cloud native ecosystem," said Ricardo Rocha, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon program chair and computing engineer at CERN. "Getting to review the significant number of insightful, diverse, and brilliant speaking submissions is a great honor that I am so glad to have been a part of. Attendees, like every event, should be prepared to hear from a broad range of inspiring people to learn about and celebrate cloud native technology."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

Lessons From Scheduling 20 Million Windows Containers a Month - Julian Portillo , Relativity

Sustainability Research the Cloud Native Way - Chen Wang , IBM & Huamin Chen , Red Hat

Arsenal Of Democracy: What Open Source Can Learn From the Motor City - Shane Lawrence , Shopify

No One Is Saving Us But Us - Tabitha Sable , Datadog & Paris Pittman , Apple

Unsung Hero Of the Cloud Native Revolution: Container Linux Then And Now - Vincent Batts , Microsoft Azure

Using the EBPF Superpowers To Generate Kubernetes Security Policies - Mauricio Vásquez Bernal & Alban Crequy, Microsoft

Bare-Metal Chronicles: Intertwinement Of Tinkerbell, Cluster API And GitOps - Katie Gamanji, Apple

It's Dangerous To SLSA Alone Out There! Take This Artifact Knowledge Graph! - Santiago Torres Arias , Purdue University & Michael Lieberman , Independent

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, October 24, or Tuesday, October 25 – if interested, these events can be added when registering for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon:

Diversity, Need-Based, and Student Scholarship applications for both KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America and CNCF-hosted co-located events are due August 14 at 11:59 PM PDT for in-person conference scholarships and October 2 at 11:59 PM PDT for virtual conference scholarships.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for standard in-person pricing through August 10. The all-access virtual attendee pass is available for $75 as well as the complimentary Keynote + Solutions Showcase Only pass.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: AWS , Cisco Emerging Technologies and Incubation , Intel , Kasten by Veeam , Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks , VMware ; Platinum Sponsors: Aqua Security , Canonical , CircleCI , Cockroach Labs , Datadog , DataStax , Dell Technologies , Dynatrace , NGINX Part of F5 , GitLab , Google Cloud , IBM , JFrog , Keysight Technologies , Lightstep , Microsoft Azure , Oracle , Portworx by Pure Storage , Rancher by SUSE , Red Hat , Replicated , Snyk , Splunk , Sysdig , Teleport , Trilio , Wiz , and WSO2 ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

