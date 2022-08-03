Kreller Expands Financial Due Diligence, Risk Advisory Capability with Strategic Forensic Investigations Hire

CINCINNATI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreller Group, the globally recognized due diligence, trade compliance, and special investigations firm, today announced the appointment of Gregory R. Massa as Global Director for Engagement Operations for the company's Forensic Accounting practice.

Massa will join Harry ("Skip") Brandon and Mark Jenkins, to facilitate the strategic management of its specialized programs. Massa's introduction will further hone Kreller Forensics' calibrated offerings for a growing client base across a diverse and expanding field.

"We are very excited to add Greg's experience and qualifications to our team. His exemplary service in the public sector dealing with sensitive and international matters with the Federal Bureau of Investigation will allow us to further enhance our services to both our public and private sector clients," said Scott Shaffer, Managing Director at Kreller Group.

Massa's experience spans a 25-year career in intelligence, national security, and federal law enforcement within Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Defense (DOD).

Massa represented the F.B.I. at the highest levels across five Nordic countries, building partnerships, sharing intelligence and capacity building with 16 host nation law enforcement and intelligence services across northern Europe. He specialized in managing complex investigations and used risk assessment in decision making processes on how to leverage resources to gather actionable intelligence. He was responsible for ensuring compliance with Department of Justice regulations and led internal investigations. He led dozens of high-profile and complex criminal enterprise, financial crimes, national security, and cyber investigations.

He recently completed a three-year assignment as the FBI's Legal Attaché, the senior agent leading a team with responsibilities across the Nordics. Throughout his career, Massa represented the Bureau in more than 20 different countries in various assignments, including long term assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His work in complex Criminal and National Security investigations and intelligence matters during this time established a pattern of excellence in navigating highly sensitive subject matter pertaining to a number of dynamic and growing fields, for which he earned (and maintains) Top Secret security clearance.

Massa's appointment comes at a pivotal time when US companies dealing with foreign investors are facing financial and transactional mandates in accordance with rapid-fire changes to international law. Leveraging his experience, Massa is uniquely positioned to join Kreller in proactively addressing global investigation.

After serving the U.S. government first in the Army and for the past 25 years in the F.B.I., Massa's interests grew to include the mechanism of global business operations — in his words, "how business gets accomplished, not just the result." Kreller's "long history of doing things the right way, with an emphasis on integrity" earned his attention and prompted his initial engagement.

Beyond this Massa's progressive and responsible vision regarding systemic compliance, organizational improvement, and responsive protocols in the wake of industry/environmental shifts aligns directly with Kreller's core mission to champion truth and transparency in trade worldwide.

The Kreller Forensics team is proud to welcome Massa as its latest member. Brandon and Jenkins expect Massa's career success, scope and caliber to add a robust competency-set to the premiere firm.

Mark Jenkins, Director of Forensic Investigations, says, "It's great to have Greg onboard to further enhance our investigative capabilities. Our existing and new clients will be better served with additional international and law enforcement skillsets", furthermore, Skip Brandon adds, "as a retired senior official of the FBI myself, I welcome Greg with open arms. He checks all the boxes and his extensive experience and rapid acceleration through the Bureau speaks for itself."

About Kreller's Financial Investigations and Risk Advisory Practices

Kreller Forensics is supported by a team of open-source researchers, well-placed contacts and an international network of accomplished professionals in military, law enforcement, business and government. The firm employs proactive and reactive solutions, ranging from ABAC Program Consulting and relevant training; Fraud and Corruption Risk Assessment; FCPA & M&A Due Diligence Services; Financial Regulatory, Practical and Reputational Investigations; Specialty Investigations and Litigation for the ever-changing global landscape.

Kreller Forensics, Kreller Due Diligence, and Kreller Smith Brandon comprise Kreller's comprehensive portfolio of advanced financial and regulatory due diligence services, specialized investigations, fraud/corruption risk assessments, anti-corruption consulting services, and anti-bribery/anti-corruption audits of third parties and programs, and asset tracing and specialized investigations worldwide.

Kreller Group (Kreller Due Diligence) is a due diligence company that provides international due diligence investigations, corporate investigation services, FCPA services, M&A support, and risk management for multinational companies worldwide. Our dedication to quality and service, paired with the talent and knowledge of our investigators, separates us from the competition. Kreller's presence in over 200 jurisdictions allows us direct local access, which we combine with the strongest open-source researchers in the due diligence consulting industry. We are fully licensed, and engage efficiently, ethically and professionally to acquire the information our clients need. Whether it's with "Boots-on-the-Ground" investigations or web-based support, Kreller Group has been dedicated to performing the highest quality due diligence services for over 30 years.

Kreller Smith Brandon

In January 2020, Kreller Companies acquired Smith Brandon International (SBI), now Kreller Smith Brandon (KSB). KSB is a boutique corporate investigations and risk consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. KSB offers a range of services, including high-level political analysis, global due diligence, risk avoidance, corporate investigations, financial investigations, political risk assessments, and business intelligence services

