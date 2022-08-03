ioneer to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell to Commemorate US Listing

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ioneer Ltd ("ioneer" or "the Company") (ASX: INR, NASDAQ: IONR), an emerging lithium–boron supplier, announced it will ring the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York today at 4:00 p.m. ET to celebrate its recent listing on the exchange.

The Company began trading on Nasdaq through an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program on June 30, 2022, under the symbol IONR. To commemorate the occasion, ioneer Executive Chairman James Calaway and CEO Bernard Rowe will ring the Closing Bell this afternoon alongside members of the company's board of directors and senior management team.

The bell ringing comes just days after ioneer announced it has entered into its second and third binding lithium offtake agreements, finalizing the total planned lithium carbonate output and representing a significant milestone for the company and the United States' domestic electric vehicle supply chain. An agreement with Ford Motor Company was announced on July 22, 2022, and an agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc., a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Corp., was announced on July 31, 2022.

ioneer Executive Chairman James Calaway said:

"We are honored to celebrate our Nasdaq listing by ringing today's Closing Bell. I would like to thank our shareholders as well as the ioneer team and board of directors for their dedication and support throughout this process."

As a critical mineral in powering electric vehicles, global demand for lithium is rapidly increasing as countries like the U.S. shift resources to drive a successful transition to a clean energy future. ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge project, expected to come onstream in 2025, will become a major domestic supplier of refined lithium products, with enough supply of lithium materials for approximately 400,000 electric vehicles each year.

The Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. Interested parties may tune into the live stream on the Nasdaq website here.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd is the 100% owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project located in Nevada, USA, the only known lithium-boron deposit in North America and one of only two known such deposits in the world. The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed in 2020 confirmed Rhyolite Ridge as a world-class lithium and boron project that is expected to become a globally significant, long-life, low-cost source of lithium and boron vital to a sustainable future. In September 2021, ioneer entered a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Sibanye Stillwater Ltd to advance the Rhyolite Ridge project and signed a separate offtake agreement with Korea's EcoPro Innovation in 2021. ioneer will be the operator of the Project, which is expected to come onstream in 2025.

