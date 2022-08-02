THE RANCH TO OPEN FIRST EAST COAST OUTPOST CREATING A NEW WELLNESS MECCA IN THE LOWER HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK, SUMMER 2023

Malibu's award-winning luxury fitness and wellness retreat introduces 3-day and 4-day health programs in a new standalone property in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York.

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ranch, the renowned luxury health and wellness brand featuring acclaimed, results-oriented fitness programs is excited to announce the opening of its first East Coast destination in the Lower Hudson Valley near Tuxedo Park, New York. Nestled amidst 200 acres, in an historic lakefront estate, The Ranch Hudson Valley is 45 minutes from New York City and immerses guests in nature as they experience the core elements of The Ranch program – hiking, fitness classes, yoga, deep tissue massage and a plant-based diet. Due to open in the Summer of 2023, The Ranch Hudson Valley will offer 3-day and 4-day wellness programs of varying intensities.

"We are thrilled to be expanding to the East Coast! The Ranch Hudson Valley is ideally situated less than an hour from New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey," says Alex Glasscock, Founder and CEO of The Ranch. "We wanted to respect and satisfy the ongoing demand from our East Coast guests to open a property closer to them. Given its idyllic location, we also hope it becomes the perfect destination for corporate groups looking to integrate a more health-minded approach to their offsite retreats, meetings and incentive travel programs."

At The Ranch Hudson Valley, guests will be able to select the stay and intensity that suits their schedule and goals. The Ranch 3.0, a 3-day program available Monday – Thursday, provides a gentle immersion into The Ranch program with a later wake up time and active daily schedule of 4 hours of low-impact exercise - centered around a breathtaking and varied shortened 2-hour hike each morning. The Ranch 4.0 program, a challenging 4-day weekend reset is offered Thursday through Monday and features the brand's award-winning, no-options active daily schedule of 6 hours of low-impact exercise - centered around a breathtaking and varied 4-hour hike each morning. Afternoons in both programs include naptime, strength training, restorative yoga and a daily massage. As in Malibu, the menu will consist of a nutrient-dense, plant-based diet, with much of the ingredients to be harvested from the onsite organic garden or supplied by local, organic farms. The Ranch Private, a personalized program done separate from the larger group, will also be available in this location. Additionally, corporate groups can take advantage of the intimate setting to create a private and customizable, health-centric experience for employees or clients.

"As demand continues to increase for wellness travel, The Ranch Hudson Valley allows for the opportunity to diversify our programming," notes Glasscock. "By introducing a less intense version of The Ranch experience through The Ranch 3.0, we hope to attract those that may have previously felt apprehensive to do the program. Alternatively with The Ranch 4.0, guests can challenge themselves over a long weekend with our signature daily schedule. Regardless of the program they choose, guests are able to jumpstart a path towards better health and achieve profound physical and mental improvements in their overall wellness."

Located in the lower Hudson Valley, along the border of Sloatsburg and Tuxedo Park, The Ranch Hudson Valley is set amidst 200 forested acres in a 40,000+ square foot estate steeped in history. Known as the Table Rock Estate, it was built in 1902 by JP Morgan for his daughter as a wedding gift when she married the great grandson of Alexander Hamilton. The detailed stonework and facade were quarried onsite and constructed by Italian masons to perfection, while the interiors feature rich woods, expansive fireplaces and incredible carved plaster ceilings. Local, family-owned Treestone Architecture and Construction, who built the nearby Valley Rock Inn, has been tapped to restore and preserve the property's extraordinary architectural features. The estate is surrounded by the 4,000-acre Ringwood State Park, giving guests access to hundreds of miles of spectacular trails just steps from their room, while the nearby 40,000-acre Harriman State Park offers a spectacular alternative for morning hiking.

Interiors and design will be done by esteemed New York designer, Steven Gambrel, Principal of SR Gambrel. Renowned for his unique ability to breathe new life into historical spaces, Gambrel focuses on highly customized interiors and architectural details, with an emphasis on timeless, comfortable designs. In this project, he will be overseeing the layout and design of all spaces, including the property's 25 guest rooms, a dining room overlooking the onsite lake and gardens, a spa and the transformation of the 2,000 square foot ballroom into the gym for afternoon fitness, yoga and meditation classes. The property will also include a 5,000 square foot Solarium, adjacent to the estate and overlooking the grounds, with year-round exercise and pool facilities. There will also be an outdoor pool, to accompany the property's lake, for water activities to be incorporated into fitness programming in the Summer months.

The Ranch Hudson Valley will be open year-round for leisure travel and corporate groups beginning in the Summer of 2023. For more information, please visit https://theranchmalibu.com/health-fitness-programs/the-ranch-hudson-valley/.

About The Ranch

A luxury healthy lifestyle company, The Ranch features acclaimed results-oriented, fitness and wellness retreats along with an assortment of healthy food and beauty products. The company was founded in September 2010 with the launch of The Ranch Malibu, a seven-day health immersion and has since expanded to include The Ranch Private, The Ranch 9.0, most recently The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi which launched in May 2022 and The Ranch Hudson Valley due to open in the summer of 2023. All programs are designed to recalibrate the mind and body through an intense fitness and wellness regimen paired with a highly structured, plant-based nutritional diet. They deliver sustainable results by providing guests with the skills, discipline and practice to make lasting changes.

In just over a decade, The Ranch has established a devout following, with a return rate of more than 50%, along with critical acclaim. It is annually featured in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - topping the list of destination spas in the US and placing in the top 10 of international spas in both 2020 and 2021 - and most recently placed #1 in Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards in the Top Destination Spas in the U.S. category.

https://theranchmalibu.com / http://theranchhudsonvalley.com

