INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenue of $1.02 billion , down 2% as reported and up 3% at constant currency, led by 23% growth in Global Gaming





Operating income of $228 million ; operating income margin of 22% at high end of outlook on substantial increase in Global Gaming profitability and resilience in Global Lottery margin





Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million , in line with prior year's record level at constant currency as Global Gaming performance offsets Lottery discrete benefits in the prior year; 40% adjusted EBITDA margin remains among the highest in Company history





Recognized a non-operating expense of $150 million representing the probable loss associated with legal proceedings related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017





Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(0.02) ; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57 , up 78% from the prior year





Compelling shareholder returns with $135 million deployed for cash dividends and share repurchases year-to-date





Tightening full-year 2022 revenue outlook to reflect currency movements and perimeter impact from previously announced divestiture; reconfirming operating income margin outlook as fundamentals remain strong

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Strong customer and player demand for IGT's products and solutions drove some of our strongest profit results ever in the second quarter and first half of the year," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Our business profile is supported by significant recurring revenue streams backed by long-term contracts and resilient end markets, providing a solid foundation on which to grow. We are laser focused on executing our strategic objectives and creating compelling value for our stakeholders."

"Our first half results set us firmly on the path to achieving our 2022 financial targets," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Rigor on costs and incremental revenue opportunities allow us to maintain our full-year operating income margin outlook despite unfavorable currency movements and macroeconomic challenges. At the same time, we are returning significant capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2022 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) All amounts from continuing operations June 30,

2022

2021 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 648

725 (11) % (4) % Global Gaming 330

274 21 % 23 % Digital & Betting 43

42 1 % 4 % Total revenue 1,021

1,041 (2) % 3 %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 230

300 (23) % (16) % Global Gaming 57

1 NM NM Digital & Betting 8

9 (11) % (10) % Corporate support expense (29)

(26) (11) % (26) % Other(1) (39)

(40) 3 % 2 % Total operating income 228

244 (7) % 1 % Operating income margin 22 %

23 %















Net cash provided by operating activities 196

249 (21) %













Cash and cash equivalents 673

639 5 %













Earnings per share - diluted $(0.02)

$(0.48) 96 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 330

414 (20) % (13) % Global Gaming 87

35 145 % 150 % Digital & Betting 12

13 (7) % (6) % Corporate support expense (20)

(21) 4 % (14) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 409

442 (7) % (1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40 %

4 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.57

$0.32 78 %













Free cash flow 117

176 (34) %













Net debt 5,722

6,312 (9) %















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this

news release

Key Highlights:

Recently completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, greatly expanding the Company's proprietary content library and providing a world-class game aggregation platform

Won "Lottery Supplier of the Year" at 2022 SBC Awards North America in July

Introduced high-performing Money Mania wide area progressive game to commercial gaming jurisdictions following a successful launch in tribal casinos

Signed agreement with NUSTAR Resort & Casino to deploy IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system and a variety of leading games and cabinets

Announced expanded sports betting partnership with SuperBook ® Sports to Tennessee , the fourth state where IGT's PlaySports platform is powering the SuperBook Sports mobile betting app

Awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, a leading sustainability rating agency

Recently released 2021 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's demonstrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2% as reported, or up 3% at constant currency, from $1.04 billion in the prior year

Global Lottery revenue of $648 million compared to $725 million in the prior-year period, which included $70 million in prior-year benefits primarily from the closure of gaming halls in Italy

Global Gaming revenue increases 21%, or 23% at constant currency, to $330 million , driven by strong U.S. & Canada replacement unit demand, higher average selling prices, and increased installed base yields

Digital & Betting revenue of $43 million , stable with the prior year, as iCasino growth in the U.S. is partially offset by softness in other markets; North America sports betting market gross gaming revenue impacted by lower hold levels

Operating income of $228 million, down 7% as reported, or up 1% at constant currency, from $244 million in the prior-year period

Global Lottery operating income down, primarily due to about $60 million related to prior-year benefits referenced above

Global Gaming rises on higher revenue and profit flow through, partially offset by increased supply chain costs

Digital & Betting operating income of $8 million was relatively stable with the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% remains among the highest in Company history

Net interest expense of $75 million compared to $91 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

During the second quarter, the Company recognized a pre-tax non-operating expense of $150 million ($114 million after tax) representing the probable loss associated with ongoing litigation (Benson v. Double Down Interactive LLC, No. 2:18-cv-00525 (W.D. Wash.)) and associated claims related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017 by International Game Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Income tax benefit of $11 million compared to a provision of $32 million in the prior year, primarily driven by recognition of the non-operating expense mentioned above and foreign exchange losses in the prior year with no tax benefit

Income from continuing operations of $34 million versus a loss from continuing operations of $39 million in the prior-year period, driven by income tax benefit, gains in foreign exchange, and lower debt retirement costs

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC of $4 million compared to net income of $306 million in the prior year due to gain on sale and income from discontinued operations in the prior-year period

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per diluted share of $0.02 compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT per diluted share of $0.48 in the prior year, on higher net income; adjusted net income per diluted share increased 78% to $0.57

Net debt of $5.7 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.5x was stable compared to December 31, 2021

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 ; $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.5 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Executed amendment and extension of revolving credit facilities in July 2022

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of August 15, 2022

Record date of August 16, 2022

Payment date of August 30, 2022

Repurchased 750,000 shares for $15 million in the second quarter at an average price of $20.48 per share; 2.2 million shares repurchased for $54 million on a year-to-date basis at an average price of $24.89 per share

The Company expects to close on the sale of its Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September

Tightening Full-year Revenue Outlook for Currency Rates and Business Disposition; Introducing Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

Full Year

Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22% remains unchanged

Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million , lowered by $50 million to adjust for updated timing of spending

Free cash flow outlook remains unchanged

Third Quarter

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion

Operating income margin of 18% - 20% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related expenses

Outlook assumptions

EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00 in the second half of 2022

Impact from sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September 2022

Operating income margin includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related and restructuring expenses expected in the second half of 2022

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

August 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'22

Q2'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL LOTTERY





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q1'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

581

675

(14) %

(8) %

599 (3) % Upfront license fee amortization

(46)

(53)

13 %

— %

(49) 5 % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

535

623

(14) %

(8) %

551 (3) % Other

85

79

7 %

22 %

84 1 % Total service revenue

621

702

(12) %

(5) %

635 (2) %























Product sales

27

23

19 %

27 %

45 (39) % Total revenue

648

725

(11) %

(4) %

680 (5) %























Operating income

230

300

(23) %

(16) %

252 (9) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

330

414

(20) %

(13) %

356 (7) %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(8.6 %)

34.9 %









(6.7 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

10.8 %

28.8 %









(40.0 %)

Total

(7.4 %)

34.5 %









(10.3 %)

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales

growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(5.6 %)

20.5 %









(3.9 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

10.8 %

28.8 %









(40.0 %)

Total

(4.2 %)

21.1 %









(9.0 %)

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(17.5 %)

115.2 %









(14.5 %)

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein





























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'22

Q2'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q1'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

123

108

14 %

15 %

108 14 % Systems, software, and other

56

48

16 %

18 %

58 (3) % Total service revenue

179

156

14 %

16 %

165 8 %























Product sales





















Terminal

108

86

25 %

28 %

104 3 % Other

44

31

39 %

43 %

55 (21) % Total product sales revenue

151

118

29 %

32 %

160 (5) % Total revenue

330

274

21 %

23 %

325 2 %























Operating income

57

1

NM

NM

52 10 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

87

35

145 %

150 %

81 7 %























Installed base units





















Casino

46,765

47,964

(2) %





47,237

Casino - L/T lease(2)

1,133

1,136

—





1,142

Total installed base units

47,898

49,100

(2) %





48,379

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

32,270

33,820

(5) %





32,772

Rest of world

15,628

15,280

2 %





15,607

Total installed base units

47,898

49,100

(2) %





48,379

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$42.64

$38.41

11 %





$39.05

Rest of world

$6.20

$4.03

54 %





$5.77

Total yields

$30.55

$27.49

11 %





$28.19

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

818

1,167

(30) %





328

Replacement

6,378

5,168

23 %





6,848

Total machine units sold

7,196

6,335

14 %





7,176

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

469

643

(27) %





18

Replacement

4,580

3,485

31 %





5,299

Total machine units sold

5,049

4,128

22 %





5,317

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein





(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases





(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year



























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'22

Q2'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q1'22 ( %) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

349

524

(33) %





310

Replacement

1,798

1,683

7 %





1,549

Total machine units sold

2,147

2,207

(3) %





1,859

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$15,200

$13,900

9 %





$14,800

Rest of world

$13,400

$12,700

6 %





$12,300

Total ASP

$14,600

$13,400

9 %





$14,200

























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'22

Q2'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported DIGITAL & BETTING





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q1'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service

43

43

— %

3 %

47 (9) % Product sales

—

(0)

NA

NA

0 (55) % Total revenue

43

42

1 %

4 %

47 (9) %























Operating income

8

9

(11) %

(10) %

13 (38) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

12

13

(7) %

(6) %

17 (28) %















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

585

561

4 %

5 %

598 (2) % Italy

288

353

(18) %

(7) %

298 (3) % Rest of world

148

127

16 %

26 %

155 (5 % Total revenue

1,021

1,041

(2) %

3 %

1,051 (3) %















































(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein







International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service revenue 842

901

1,688

1,802 Product sales 179

140

384

254 Total revenue 1,021

1,041

2,072

2,055















Cost of services 420

438

848

880 Cost of product sales 117

88

239

160 Selling, general and administrative 195

207

388

393 Research and development 60

61

117

116 Other operating expense 1

1

1

1 Total operating expenses 793

796

1,592

1,551















Operating income 228

244

480

504















Interest expense, net 75

91

151

185 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (19)

90

(22)

(55) Other non-operating expense, net 150

70

147

94 Total non-operating expenses 205

251

276

224 Income (loss) from continuing operations before

(benefit from) provision for income taxes 22

(7)

204

280 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (11)

32

53

181 Income (loss) from continuing operations 34

(39)

151

100 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

13

—

24 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

391

—

391 Income from discontinued operations —

404

—

415 Net income 34

365

151

514 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations 38

60

76

119 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

from discontinued operations —

—

—

(2) Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (4)

306

75

397















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.02)

(0.48)

0.37

(0.09) Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.02)

(0.48)

0.37

(0.09) Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic (0.02)

1.49

0.37

1.94 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted (0.02)

1.49

0.37

1.94 Weighted-average shares - basic 202,696

205,096

203,217

204,977 Weighted-average shares - diluted 202,696

205,096

204,613

204,977

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

673

591 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

70

218 Trade and other receivables, net

602

903 Inventories

235

183 Other current assets

614

589 Assets held for sale

647

4 Total current assets

2,841

2,487 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

882

937 Property, plant and equipment, net

118

119 Operating lease right-of-use assets

257

283 Goodwill

4,318

4,656 Intangible assets, net

1,316

1,413 Other non-current assets

1,247

1,429 Total non-current assets

8,139

8,836 Total assets

10,979

11,322









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

594

1,035 Short term borrowings

—

52 Other current liabilities

953

828 Liabilities held for sale

269

— Total current liabilities

1,816

1,914 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,453

6,477 Deferred income taxes

330

368 Operating lease liabilities

242

269 Other non-current liabilities

310

323 Total non-current liabilities

7,336

7,437 Total liabilities

9,152

9,351 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,323

1,282 Non-controlling interests

504

689 Shareholders' equity

1,827

1,971 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,979

11,322

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 34

365

151

514 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

404

—

415 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:













DDI / Benson Matter provision 150

—

150

— Depreciation 74

83

148

165 Amortization of upfront license fees 48

55

100

110 Amortization 46

50

94

100 Stock-based compensation 12

7

22

11 Debt issuance cost amortization 4

5

8

11 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

67

—

91 Deferred income taxes (40)

(18)

(31)

82 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (19)

90

(22)

(55) Other non-cash items, net (2)

4

(10)

5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables 102

(48)

67

(134) Inventories (28)

1

(53)

5 Accounts payable (154)

(91)

(136)

24 Other assets and liabilities (31)

81

(102)

(14) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 196

249

385

500 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations —

5

—

(31) Net cash provided by operating activities 196

254

385

469















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (79)

(73)

(153)

(121) Proceeds from sale of assets 2

5

13

11 Other —

2

—

1 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (78)

(66)

(139)

(108) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations —

743

—

734 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (78)

677

(139)

626















Cash flows from financing activities













Net (repayments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (40)

4

(52)

3 Net (repayments of) receipts from financial liabilities (6)

(6)

36

3 Principal payments on long-term debt —

(1,035)

—

(2,422) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt —

(63)

—

(85) Payments of debt issuance costs —

(1)

—

(7) Proceeds from long-term debt —

—

—

750 Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 212

84

245

516 Repurchases of common stock (15)

—

(54)

— Dividends paid (41)

—

(81)

— Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (76)

(20)

(173)

(89) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (39)

(51)

(49)

(61) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 3

1

3

11 Other (3)

(5)

(10)

(10) Net cash used in financing activities (4)

(1,091)

(134)

(1,392)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 115

(160)

111

(297) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (49)

23

(62)

(13) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 791

956

808

1,129 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 858

819

858

819 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale 58

—

58

— Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale 57

—

57

— Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 743

819

743

819















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 43

53

150

219 Income taxes paid 71

35

78

39

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

517

564 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,094

1,093 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

744

744 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

775

844 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

745 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

516

562 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

744

744 Senior Secured Notes

5,197

5,357









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,029

1,121 Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024

109

— U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024

118

— Long-term debt, less current portion

6,453

6,477









Short-term borrowings

—

52 Total debt

6,453

6,529









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

673

591 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale

58

— Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

—

17 Net debt

5,722

5,922









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended June 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations





















34 Benefit from income taxes





















(11) Interest expense, net





















75 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(19) Other non-operating expense, net





















150 Operating income (loss)

230

57

8

295

(68)

228 Depreciation

43

27

4

74

—

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

48

—

—

48

—

48 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

1

—

7

1

8 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Stock-based compensation

2

1

—

4

8

12 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

330

87

12

429

(20)

409



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















196 Capital expenditures





















(79) Free Cash Flow





















117









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













(0.02) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.09)

0.04

(0.14) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

(0.02)

0.02 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.74

0.18

0.56 Net adjustments





















0.59 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.57

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was (50.8)%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 20.3% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended June 30, 2021















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(39) Provision for income taxes





















32 Interest expense, net





















91 Foreign exchange loss, net





















90 Other non-operating expense, net





















70 Operating income (loss)

300

1

9

310

(66)

244 Depreciation

49

31

4

83

—

83 Amortization - service revenue (1)

55

—

—

55

—

55 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

1

—

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

3

4

7 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

414

35

13

463

(21)

442



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















249 Capital expenditures





















(73) Free Cash Flow





















176









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











(0.48) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.44

0.03

0.40 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.15 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.32

—

0.32 Discrete tax items













—

0.08

(0.08) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.01

—

0.01 Net adjustments





















0.80 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.32

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was (492.1)%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 34.3% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.8 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the six months ended June 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















151 Provision for income taxes





















53 Interest expense, net





















151 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(22) Other non-operating expense, net





















147 Operating income (loss)

482

108

21

612

(132)

480 Depreciation

87

54

8

148

(1)

148 Amortization - service revenue (1)

100

—

—

100

—

100 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

13

3

—

16

1

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

77

77 Stock-based compensation

5

3

—

8

14

22 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

686

168

29

883

(41)

842



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















385 Capital expenditures





















(153) Free Cash Flow





















232









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.37 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.11)

0.08

(0.19) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.37

0.09

0.28 Discrete tax items













—

(0.15)

0.15 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.73

0.18

0.56 Net adjustments





















0.80 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









1.17

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 26.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 22.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the six months ended June 30, 2021















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















100 Provision for income taxes





















181 Interest expense, net





















185 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(55) Other non-operating expense, net





















94 Operating income (loss)

637

(25)

16

628

(124)

504 Depreciation

96

63

7

166

(1)

165 Amortization - service revenue (1)

110

—

—

110

—

110 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

17

2

—

19

2

21 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

79

79 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

5

6

11 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

862

44

24

929

(37)

892



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















500 Capital expenditures





















(121) Free Cash Flow





















380









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











(0.09) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.27)

0.02

(0.29) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.38

0.09

0.29 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.42

—

0.42 Discrete tax items













—

(0.33)

0.33 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.01

—

0.01 Net adjustments





















0.74 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.65

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 64.4%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 35.2% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

