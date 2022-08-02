Graham Pulvere Joins Wilson Elser as a Partner in Birmingham, Alabama

Lateral Hire Brings Significant London Market Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that Graham Pulvere has joined the firm as a partner in its Birmingham, Alabama, office.

Pulvere concentrates his practice on litigating insurance coverage and bad faith actions in addition to a variety of professional liability matters. He was previously a partner at Lloyd Gray Whitehead Monroe in Birmingham, where he practiced in the Insurance Coverage and Professional Liability groups, handling matters in the U.S. and London insurance markets.

At Wilson Elser, Pulvere will be a member of the Insurance & Reinsurance Coverage and the Professional Liability & Services practices, as well as the London Practice.

"Graham has significant experience working with the London market on first-party and bad faith matters and will add to our strong ability to handle complex coverage and bad faith matters not only in Alabama but also in Mississippi and Louisiana," said London Practice Chair David Holmes.

"As the nation's preeminent defense litigation law firm, our sweet spot is insurance," said David Hall, Regional Managing Partner of the Birmingham office. "Graham adds to our deep bench in that area, and we extend him an enthusiastic welcome to Wilson Elser."

Focused in the area of first-party and third-party insurance coverage matters, Pulvere handles various first-party matters including claims involving catastrophes, suspected burning, fraud, theft losses, and commercial property and business interruption losses. Additionally, he handles first- and third-party bad faith matters including excess policy claims.

Pulvere has represented clients in a range of areas such as legal malpractice actions, bar disciplinary proceedings, and errors and omissions actions against insurance agents and brokers. He handles litigation, arbitration and mediation in a number of states.

Pulvere received a J.D. degree from Samford University Cumberland School of Law in 2003, and a B.S. degree from Utah State University in 1998.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 900 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 105 in the Am Law 200 and 57th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

