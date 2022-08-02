Confluence's ESG Solution Sees Accelerated Client Growth in 2022 Following Integration of Capabilities from Recent Acquisitions

Integration of capabilities creates a proven end-to-end, multi-source, multi-asset class ESG solution that helps clients meet global ESG regulatory deadlines and streamline ESG portfolio analysis and reporting

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluence Technologies, Inc . ("Confluence"), a global technology solutions provider that helps the investment management industry solve complex investment insight and regulatory challenges, announced today that its ESG solution is seeing significant industry adoption following the integration of capabilities through the successful acquisitions of Investment Metrics and Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS). In the first half of 2022, the end-to-end, multi-source, multi-asset class ESG solution has seen client adoptions double compared to the full year of 2021. New clients include leading asset managers, fund administrators, and management companies looking to meet global Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) regulatory deadlines and achieve greater ESG portfolio insights to grow and retain assets.

Confluence logo (PRNewswire)

Confluence's ESG solution brings together multiple sources of ESG data and ratings, giving clients integrated access and enabling streamlined performance and risk analysis, in addition to regulatory reporting. With consistent data throughout the front, middle and back offices, the solution helps clients meet ever-increasing regulatory and reporting requirements around sustainable investments and gain greater insights into portfolio performance and risk to make better investment decisions.

"Whether it is SFDR, PRIIPs, AIFMD or MiFID II, asset managers and owners need a holistic approach to meet regulatory and disclosure requirements while driving down silo data costs," said Chris Riggio, Chief Revenue Officer, Confluence. "They also need a consistent and streamlined analytics approach to gain investment insights across multiple asset classes, funds and the funds of funds. This is why our clients come to us for our proven front-to-back office solution and our team of experts who monitor and provide guidance on ESG disclosure requirements and changes."

Confluence's ESG solution delivers multi-source ESG data and ratings, ESG portfolio analysis for sales and distribution, multi-asset class ESG performance and risk analytics, and ESG risk, client and regulatory reporting (including SFDR pre-contractual, periodic & Article 10 web summary disclosures along with the European ESG Template (EET)), helping our clients gain significant productivity and cost efficiencies.

To learn more about Confluence's ESG offering, visit https://www.confluence.com/solutions/esg-solutions/ .

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset services and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 900+ employees in 15 offices spanning across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

Media contact (US):

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications Group, Inc.

+ 1 212-320-8984

mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confluence