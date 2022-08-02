Citi Commercial Cards Joins Dinova's Business Dining Program

Citi's Clients Will Lower Expenses with the Ability to Donate to Charity

Corporate card benefits drive utilization of T&E cards; enhance corporate and individual philanthropy

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining is collaborating with Citi to offer a preferred dining and payment program to Citi's Corporate Card clients in the U.S. A benefit of the collaboration is digital integration between the two companies that enables joint clients to easily share data between Citi and Dinova and allowing for greater personalization and program transparency.

Additional benefits include financial incentives from Dinova in the form of rebates for the enterprise organization, rewards for individual employee cardholders, and the opportunity to support partner charities - a new offering being rolled out as part of the Citi Commercial Cards and Dinova collaboration.

"Citi is proud to be the first Commercial Card program to offer our customers the ability to redeem their Dinova rewards for partner charities, giving cardholders an altruistic choice for how they use their rewards," said Gonca Latif-Schmitt, Global Head of Citi's Commercial Cards.

Dinova unveils the program as business dining returns to 96% of pre-pandemic levels. "With this latest collaboration, we continue to expand the only business dining program available today with very attractive loyalty rewards for employees and strong financial incentives for Citi customers," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Historically, dining accounted for 18% of a typical company's travel spend but there were no negotiated rates and tracking tools. As businesses return to corporate travel, we are seeing an uptick in interest to manage and offset these costs."

The program is initially available in the U.S. but will expand to other countries over time. Find more information about the program and benefits to all stakeholders, by visiting Companies - Dinova

