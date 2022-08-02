Gedeon's demonstrated cannabis and commercial expertise will further Canopy Growth's Strategy for North American Cannabis Leadership

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce that the appointment of Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the Company's new Chief Legal Officer.

Canopy Growth Announces Industry Veteran Christelle Gedeon As New Chief Legal Officer (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Named one of Canada's Law Department Leaders of the Year and listed on the Legal 500 GC Powerlist in 2020, and the 2019 Canadian General Counsel Awards Tomorrow's Leader, Christelle is an accomplished commercial lawyer and strategist with more than a decade of legal and strategic experience including most recently as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for The Metals Company (TMC). Prior to this, she served as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Aphria, Inc., where she oversaw the reverse takeover of Tilray, Inc.

"Christelle is a proven leader in the legal and cannabis industries, and we are excited to have her join Canopy Growth as we continue to build the leading brand-driven cannabis company in North America," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth. "As a company, we have set clear priorities including achieving profitability while advancing our competitive positioning through a premium focus in Canada, high-impact CPG brands, and the continued growth of our U.S. THC ecosystem. I am confident that Christelle's commercial and legal acumen will be key to further bringing our strategy to fruition."

In addition to her demonstrated expertise in the cannabis industry, Christelle brings experience with complex regulatory structures, intellectual property management, corporate governance, government relations, and strategic acquisitions. She has also had a direct role in the completion of more than 50 mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments including during her time as a partner at Fasken, a leading Canadian law firm, where she advised life sciences clients on commercial, regulatory, and government affairs matters.

Christelle received her LL.B/B.C.L. from McGill University and is a member in good standing of both the Ontario and Quebec bars. She is also a registered trademark agent in and holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Toronto. Her appointment to the role of Chief Legal Officer at Canopy Growth is effective immediately.

