M&T Bank Names Matthew Orrino Managing Director and Head of Institutional Commercial Real Estate Capital Markets

Orrino Brings Extensive Experience in Real Estate Capital Markets and Securitized Products to New Role within M&T Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) ("M&T") announced that Matthew T. Orrino has been named a Managing Director and head of Institutional Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Capital Markets at M&T Investment Banking. Hired by the Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB"), Orrino will be focused on expanding M&T Bank's Institutional CRE Capital Markets solutions for its new and existing customer base and will be located in New York City.

Matthew T. Orrino, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Commercial Real Estate Capital Markets, M&T Bank (PRNewswire)

M&T recently completed its acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) ("People's United"). The combined company employs more than 22,000 people and spans 12 states from Maine to Virginia and Washington D.C. The acquisition accelerates M&T's growth trajectory and strengthens the company's financial profile for continued success. M&T will build on People's United's complementary footprint to reach a broad range of customers and expand into new regions.

"It's an exciting time for the industry, and for M&T, as we expand our CRE footprint into new markets," said Orrino. "M&T has earned a best-in-class reputation with its deep roots in commercial real estate and loyal customer base. I look forward to building on that foundation and bringing my experience in capital markets to our institutional clients."

With operations across the United States, M&T Bank delivers a fully integrated offering of investment banking products, including real estate capital markets, loan capital markets, corporate securities underwriting and institutional loan sales and trading.

Bringing 20 years of transactional experience across diversified financial service organizations with him, Orrino will concentrate on commercial real estate debt capital markets within the Investment Bank and report to Hugh Giorgio, Managing Director and head of Debt Capital Markets for M&T Investment Banking.

"Matt is the inaugural hire for our institutional real estate capital markets platform. He will serve as the cornerstone for which we expect significant growth, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team," said Giorgio. "He brings many years of building strong relationships in the industry and a long track record of success."

Prior to joining M&T, Orrino was a Senior Vice President and head of Capital Markets at CoreVest American Finance. Orrino brings extensive experience in real estate capital markets and securitized products. He previously held various roles at both Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com. People's United customers can visit www.mtb.com/peoples for more information on the conversion to M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management, including regarding the People's United acquisition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual actions and outcomes may differ, perhaps materially, from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements. M&T provides further detail regarding risks that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements in its public filings, including the "risk factors" described in M&T's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

David Samberg

(201) 368-4515

dsamberg@mtb.com

Equal Housing Lender. © 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. NMLS# 381076.

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank