America's Conservative Insurance Group Launched on the 4th of July 2022!

DALLAS, August 1, 2022

After over a year in development, we are pleased to announce America's first conservative, nationally licensed insurance group called: America First Insurance Group ("AFIG"). As America's conservative insurance group, AFIG is committed to providing simple, high quality, and affordable insurance solutions, while fighting tirelessly for the shared values we believe in.

The initial suite of insurance and health-related products went live on the 4th of July 2022. These products include Life Insurance, Auto Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Renters Insurance, Umbrella Liability, a Faith-Based Health Sharing plan, an Rx Savings plan, Home Warranty, and Legal Insurance. In the coming months, AFIG will introduce Pet Insurance, Medicare Supplement & Medicare Advantage plans, and Cancer Insurance.

Tony Lani, CEO of America First Insurance Group says, "America First Insurance cares about you, our shared values, and our country. Fight the left by having the right insurance through America First Insurance."

In describing what makes this business model so unique, Lani continued: "Through partnerships with high-profile media influencers who will help us reach our conservative audience, we promise to deliver affordable protection, advice, advocacy, convenience, and transparency."

A portion of every dollar AFIG earns in profit will be donated to organizations who serve Veterans, First Responders, and Faith-Based Organizations.

For more information, please visit the America First Insurance Group's website http://www.AmericaFirstInsurance.org.

To receive future announcements, email info@americafirstinsurance.org or visit our website at http://www.AmericaFirstInsurance.org

Press Contact: Tony Lani, please email: tlani@americafirstinsurance.org

