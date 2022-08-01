ADAM BLITZ, CPA, APPOINTED NEW CHAIR OF CALCPA EDUCATION FOUNDATION

To Focus on Reinvigorating the Fundamentals: Relationships, Engagement and Competency

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Blitz, CPA, has was installed as the 2022-23 chair of the CalCPA Education Foundation ('the Foundation") during the July 29 CalCPA Council meeting.

Adam BlitzFounder; CPA; Business AdvisorStreamline CPAs Formerly GetBlitzed Solutions2022-2023 Chair of the CalCPA Education FoundationFresno, California (PRNewswire)

"The difficulties our profession has faced the last two years have underscored the importance of our need as a community to come together to support each other in meaningful ways," said Blitz. "I'm honored to be elected chair of the Foundation this year, and I urge my fellow CPAs to join me in reinvigorating the fundamental things that make us, us. "These fundamentals focus on relationship building and networking with each other, engaging with CalCPA to get value out of our membership and be best prepared for what the future holds, and enhancing our professional competencies through quality education and training from the Foundation so we can meet the needs of businesses."

"Adam Blitz is an experienced, open, upfront and honest CPA willing to listen and explore alternatives using teamwork to identify new ways to evaluate and solve problems," said Denise LeDuc Froemming, CPA, CAE, president and CEO of CalCPA and the CalCPA Education Foundation. "As chair of the Foundation board of trustees, Adam's goal is to continue elevating the quality and accessibility of CalCPA education and expand the support to the CPA profession delivering relevant and timely learning opportunities."

Blitz is founder of Streamline CPA Accountancy Corp based in Fresno, California, and leverages his more than 10 years in public accounting to develop relationships with partners and clients alike in the pursuit of enhancing business profitability and individual satisfaction. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and received a master's degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. He has been licensed by the California Board of Accountancy since 2008 and a CalCPA Board of Trustee since 2017. In his spare time, Blitz is hiking in the Sierra Nevada's or training for his next triathlon.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 40,000 members in public practice, private industry, student, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online.

