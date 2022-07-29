New Rally House Location Joins Philadelphia Market

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has experienced substantial growth in the Philadelphia market over the last year. This impressive expansion continues with Rally House Ivy Ridge, a new storefront situated barely north of downtown Philly for a prime location coming from any direction. Here, devoted fans and locals can explore everything from unique team gear and authentic jerseys to stylish local apparel and much more.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

This new location joins a broad roster of Rally House stores in Philadelphia, strengthening the connection between this nationally recognized retailer and area fans. "We're excited to announce our newest Rally House store opening in the Roxborough-Manayunk area of Philadelphia," says Store Manager Ben Williams. "Rally House Ivy Ridge is the ideal destination for diehard fans, as this store is a one-stop shop for local and team apparel. Come check this jawn out!"

Fans looking to rep their team will have no trouble finding the gear they want at Rally House Ivy Ridge. Customers can browse merchandise for multiple pro and college teams, like the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Temple Owls, Penn State Nittany Lions, and many more. The best part is that all this team gear comes from respected and trusted brand names, including Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and '47.

Philadelphia is home to a wide range of well-known themes and businesses that locals love supporting. Thankfully, Rally House Ivy Ridge offers an extensive selection of local apparel and merchandise for numerous Philly icons, such as the Philly Pretzel Factory, Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli, and Rocky.

Those visiting Rally House Ivy Ridge can expect nothing less than superb customer service and a welcoming shopping environment. For added convenience, there's also an array of merchandise that can be shipped to any state in stock online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Patrons can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-ivy-ridge or follow Rally House Ivy Ridge on Facebook (@RallyIvyRidge) and Instagram (@rallyivyridge) for current store news and future updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Jessica Foca, District Manager

jfoca@rallyhouse.com

