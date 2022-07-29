Advanced Drainage Systems Hosts Congressman Bucshon at its Brazil, Indiana Recycling Plant

BRAZIL, Ind., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater solutions and the largest plastic recycler in North America, recently invited U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN 8th District), to the company's Brazil manufacturing plant. Representative Bucshon met with leadership and employees, toured the plant and discussed infrastructure, recycling and jobs programs that impact the company's operations.

ADS had approximately $2.8 billion in net sales for its 2022 fiscal year and operates a network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants, including the ADS Brazil Plant, which opened in 1978. The plant now has 75 employees and the company is investing $2.5 million into the plant across its 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

"I had a great visit today to ADS, where we discussed ADS' role in supporting infrastructure projects to rebuild and maintain Indiana's roads and highways," said Representative Bucshon. "I also appreciate their need for more recycled plastics which help them produce their plastic pipe products in the state. We know that improving our recycling infrastructure will be good for ADS, the economy, and Indiana's communities."

ADS recycles more than 600 million pounds of plastic from curbside recycling every year to construct high performance pipes and ancillary products, making them the largest plastics recycling company in North America. In fact, more than half of the plastic ADS purchased in 2021 was recycled, made possible by its pioneering plastic-blending program, company-owned and operated recycling facilities and unmatched engineering expertise. In 2020, ADS consumed 28% of all high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles in the entire country. HDPE is used to make plastic bottles for products such as laundry detergent, milk and shampoo.

"ADS understands that the use of recycled content is financially beneficial to us, and also the right thing to do for our environment, our customers and our communities," said Scott Barbour, ADS President and CEO. "ADS products are already in roads, railways and other infrastructure projects, and we look forward to working with Representative Bucshon as we protect the world's most precious resource, water, while improving the environment and economic lives of people in Indiana and across the country."

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 38 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

