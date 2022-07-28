Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $1,999,000, a decrease of $862,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $.42 compared to $.60 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $6,124,000, a decrease of $268,000, or 4.2%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.29 for the first six months of 2022 versus $1.34 for the first six months of 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .98% and 8.87%, respectively, for the first half of 2022, compared to 1.06% and 9.39%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller said, "OVBC has had an active quarter. We are set to open our newest Ohio Valley Bank location in Ironton later this summer. The office will expand our footprint into Lawrence County, Ohio, as well as keep us on the path to continue growing as a strong, independent community bank. We have also been involved in local county fairs this summer and are proud to continue our support of these wonderful community events. OVB's 150th anniversary celebration has also continued with our locations hosting special customer appreciation events along with monthly cash giveaways. Although market conditions continue to be very challenging, our associates at Race Day Mortgage are now offering lending services in additional states across the country. As we continue to grow, our goal of enhancing the communities we serve remains steadfast."

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $338,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $280,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in net interest income was the growth in average earning assets. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average earning assets increased $39 million from the same period the prior year. The increase was partly due to average securities, which increased $58 million from the first half of last year in relation to higher average deposit balances. Partially offsetting the growth in securities was the $14 million decrease in average loan balances. The decrease in average loans was related to SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of the first quarter of 2022, all PPP loans have been paid off. As a result, the average balance of PPP loans decreased $24 million and the corresponding interest and fees on PPP loans decreased $697,000 for the first half of 2022, as compared to the same period last year. The earnings contribution from the higher balance of earning assets was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the net interest margin was 3.58%, compared to 3.65% for the same period the prior year. The decrease was attributable to the higher relative balances maintained in securities, which generally yield less than loans. With the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates during the first half of 2022, the net interest margin has responded positively. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2022 versus 3.51% for the first quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses totaled $813,000, an increase of $786,000 from the same period last year. The quarterly provision for loan loss expense was primarily associated with quarter-to-date net charge-offs of $868,000, of which, $613,000 was related to a single loan relationship. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was negative $313,000, a decrease of $288,000 from the same period last year. The negative provision for loan loss expense experienced during the first half of 2022 was due to a decrease in certain economic risk factors, such as the level of classified and criticized loans and the partial release of the COVID reserve. These improvements contributed to lower general reserves, which more than offset the year-to-date net charge-offs of $956,000 and the increase in specific reserves on collateral-dependent, impaired loans of $287,000. The allowance for loan losses was .60% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to .78% at December 31, 2021 and .80% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans improved to .46% at June 30, 2022, compared to .56% at December 31, 2021 and .77% at June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $2,636,000, an increase of $130,000 from the same period last year, which was attributable to service charges on deposit accounts. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6,356,000, an increase of $511,000 from the same period last year. The increase in year-to-date noninterest income was due to a $358,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, an $89,000 increase in interchange income on debit and credit card transactions, and a $90,000 increase in mortgage banking income in relation to our new mortgage company, Race Day Mortgage.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $10,023,000, an increase of $726,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $19,811,000, an increase of $1,327,000, or 7.2%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $404,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased $704,000 as compared to the first half of 2021. The increase was primarily related to the staffing of Race Day Mortgage and to annual merit increases. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense was software expense, professional fees and data processing. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, software expense increased $122,000 and $176,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was partly due to software platforms utilized by Race Day Mortgage. Professional fees increased $71,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and increased $130,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. Professional fees were impacted by higher accounting fees associated with additional audit requirements. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, data processing expense increased $125,000 from the same period last year due to higher credit and debit card transaction volume.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.254 billion, an increase of $4 million from December 31, 2021. During the first half of 2022, the Company deployed a portion of the heightened cash balance into higher yielding earning assets. Since December 31, 2021, loan balances have increased $39 million, which was largely related to funding a warehouse line of credit for a mortgage lender. In addition, the securities portfolio increased $16 million. These increases were funded by a $58 million decrease cash and cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022, total deposits increased $13 million and shareholders' equity decreased $9 million from year end 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was related to recording the fair value adjustment for securities classified as available-for-sale. Based on the increase in market rates during the first half of 2022, the fair value of securities decreased $13 million on an after-tax basis.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The Company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio; and Race Day Mortgage, Inc., an online consumer direct mortgage company. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; (ii) the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; (iii) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (iv) competitive pressures; (v) fluctuations in interest rates; (vi) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (vii) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (viii) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (ix) regulatory changes; and (x) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share



$ 0.42

$ 0.60

$ 1.29

$ 1.34 Dividends per share



$ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.57

$ 0.42 Book value per share



$ 27.78

$ 29.12

$ 27.78

$ 29.12 Dividend payout ratio (a)



85.89 %

35.14 %

44.35 %

31.46 % Weighted average shares outstanding 4,771,774

4,787,446

4,766,453

4,787,446



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)













Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b) $ -

$ -

$ 154

$ 188 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)

$ 710

$ 437

$ 1,225

$ 862



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity



5.87 %

8.32 %

8.87 %

9.39 % Return on average assets



0.63 %

0.92 %

0.98 %

1.06 % Net interest margin (d)



3.64 %

3.58 %

3.58 %

3.65 % Efficiency ratio (e)



75.33 %

72.41 %

73.03 %

70.16 % Average earning assets (in 000's)

$ 1,174,755

$ 1,157,040

$ 1,171,081

$ 1,131,654



















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.











(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.







(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.





(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.































OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)















Three months ended

Six months ended (in $000's)



June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans



$ 10,020

$ 10,562

$ 19,818

$ 21,127 Interest and dividends on securities

969

604

1,775

1,137 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks 232

33

285

61 Total interest income



11,221

11,199

21,878

22,325 Interest expense:

















Deposits



507

799

1,026

1,682 Borrowings



161

185

309

380 Total interest expense



668

984

1,335

2,062 Net interest income



10,553

10,215

20,543

20,263 Provision for loan losses



813

27

(313)

(25) Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 595

390

1,153

795 Trust fees



86

70

167

142 Income from bank owned life insurance and













annuity assets



195

200

469

448 Mortgage banking income



220

186

455

365 Electronic refund check/deposit fees 135

135

675

675 Debit / credit card interchange income 1,177

1,173

2,312

2,223 Gain on other real estate owned

0

0

7

1 Tax preparation fees



50

55

738

749 Other



178

297

380

447 Total noninterest income



2,636

2,506

6,356

5,845 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits

5,683

5,279

11,253

10,549 Occupancy



424

465

902

932 Furniture and equipment



279

269

545

565 Professional fees



498

427

987

857 Marketing expense



229

268

458

536 FDIC insurance



88

79

170

158 Data processing



688

660

1,360

1,235 Software



556

434

1,059

883 Foreclosed assets



36

8

37

22 Amortization of intangibles



10

14

20

27 Other



1,532

1,394

3,020

2,720 Total noninterest expense



10,023

9,297

19,811

18,484 Income before income taxes



2,353

3,397

7,401

7,649 Income taxes



354

536

1,277

1,257 NET INCOME



$ 1,999

$ 2,861

$ 6,124

$ 6,392























OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























(in $000's, except share data)











June 30,

December 31













2022

2021 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 14,942

$ 14,111 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









79,152

137,923 Total cash and cash equivalents









94,094

152,034 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions







1,873

2,329 Securities available for sale











193,617

177,000 Securities held to maturity (estimated fair value: 2022 - $9,037; 2021 - $10,450)

9,735

10,294 Restricted investments in bank stocks







7,265

7,265 Total loans











870,252

831,191 Less: Allowance for loan losses









(5,214)

(6,483) Net loans











865,038

824,708 Premises and equipment, net











20,742

20,730 Premises and equipment held for sale, net







432

438 Other real estate owned, net











15

15 Accrued interest receivable











2,940

2,695 Goodwill











7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net











44

64 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







37,750

37,281 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net







1,116

1,195 Other assets











11,906

6,402 Total assets











$ 1,253,886

$ 1,249,769



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 346,144

$ 353,578 Interest-bearing deposits











727,210

706,330 Total deposits











1,073,354

1,059,908 Other borrowed funds











18,484

19,614 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability











1,116

1,195 Other liabilities











19,862

19,196 Total liabilities











1,121,316

1,108,413



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2022 - 5,465,707 shares issued; 2021 - 5,447,185 shares issued)



5,465

5,447 Additional paid-in capital











51,722

51,165 Retained earnings











104,110

100,702 Accumulated other comprehensive income







(12,061)

708 Treasury stock, at cost (693,933 shares)







(16,666)

(16,666) Total shareholders' equity











132,570

141,356 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,253,886

$ 1,249,769





















Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

