Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.53 for the Quarter and $2.84 for the Six Months of 2022
ERIE, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2022. Net income was $80.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $79.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $148.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022, compared to $152.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.
2Q and First Half 2022
(in thousands)
2Q'22
2Q'21
1H'22
1H'21
Operating income
$ 104,000
$ 85,065
$ 188,312
$ 161,160
Investment (loss) income
(2,094)
16,418
915
34,406
Interest expense and other, net
558
1,587
1,084
3,115
Income before income taxes
101,348
99,896
188,143
192,451
Income tax expense
21,201
20,867
39,377
39,856
Net income
$ 80,147
$ 79,029
$ 148,766
$ 152,595
2Q 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $18.9 million, or 22.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $42.3 million, or 8.4 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.2 million, or 1.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Loss from investments before taxes totaled $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to income from investments before taxes of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $0.3 million of limited partnership losses in the second quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
First Half 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $27.2 million, or 16.8 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $74.6 million, or 7.8 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.7 million, or 2.5 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.9 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to $34.4 million in the first six months of 2021. Net investment income was $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to $30.7 million in the first six months of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.5 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first six months of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $17.6 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.6 million in the first six months of 2021.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 29, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
***
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 544,555
$ 502,271
$ 1,032,547
$ 957,989
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,476
14,667
28,789
29,514
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
160,675
157,190
324,002
310,723
Service agreement revenue
6,437
5,902
12,915
11,981
Total operating revenue
726,143
680,030
1,398,253
1,310,207
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
461,468
437,775
885,939
838,324
Cost of operations - administrative services
160,675
157,190
324,002
310,723
Total operating expenses
622,143
594,965
1,209,941
1,149,047
Operating income
104,000
85,065
188,312
161,160
Investment income
Net investment income
8,268
13,650
18,772
30,747
Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains
(10,324)
2,769
(17,603)
3,573
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(38)
(1)
(254)
86
Total investment (loss) income
(2,094)
16,418
915
34,406
Interest expense
895
1,039
1,894
2,048
Other income (expense)
337
(548)
810
(1,067)
Income before income taxes
101,348
99,896
188,143
192,451
Income tax expense
21,201
20,867
39,377
39,856
Net income
$ 80,147
$ 79,029
$ 148,766
$ 152,595
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.72
$ 1.70
$ 3.19
$ 3.28
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.53
$ 1.51
$ 2.84
$ 2.92
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 258
$ 255
$ 479
$ 491
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,188,845
46,188,289
46,188,803
46,188,573
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,296,139
52,302,370
52,298,321
52,309,163
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.11
$ 1.035
$ 2.22
$ 2.070
Class B common stock
$ 166.50
$ 155.25
$ 333.00
$ 310.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 90,324
$ 183,702
Available-for-sale securities
57,150
38,396
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
538,283
479,123
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,508
56,206
Accrued investment income
6,839
6,303
Total current assets
743,104
763,730
Available-for-sale securities, net
832,577
907,689
Equity securities
71,448
87,743
Fixed assets, net
402,475
374,802
Agent loans, net
61,865
58,683
Deferred income taxes, net
20,491
145
Other assets
48,262
49,265
Total assets
$ 2,180,222
$ 2,242,057
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 305,984
$ 270,746
Agent bonuses
55,146
120,437
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
141,861
138,317
Dividends payable
51,693
51,693
Contract liability
35,836
34,935
Deferred executive compensation
6,045
12,637
Short-term borrowings
40,000
—
Current portion of long-term borrowings
—
2,098
Total current liabilities
636,565
630,863
Defined benefit pension plans
148,078
130,383
Long-term borrowings
—
91,734
Contract liability
17,740
17,686
Deferred executive compensation
11,199
14,571
Other long-term liabilities
27,234
14,342
Total liabilities
840,816
899,579
Shareholders' equity
1,339,406
1,342,478
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,180,222
$ 2,242,057
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company