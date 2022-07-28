Calyxt to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that Michael A. Carr, Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference taking place August 8-11, 2022.

The presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/clxt/2481993

A webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

Management is also available for 1:1 meetings during the conference. Conference attendees should reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

