Topgolf Set to Enter Rhode Island with a Venue Slated for the Providence Area

Greater Providence will be home to one of the first Topgolf venues in New England

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports and entertainment company Topgolf Entertainment Group is bringing its technology-driven golf entertainment experience to the Greater Providence area, marking the company's entry into Rhode Island.

"We are thrilled to be entering the state of Rhode Island, and more specifically, the wonderful community of Cranston within the Greater Providence metro area," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We are focused on bringing more play to more communities, and Cranston is an excellent location to kick off some of our early efforts in New England."

Located along state Route 37 at 100 Sockanosset Cross Road near the Garden City Center, the future Topgolf venue will invite Players to enjoy the brand's signature, technology-driven multi-level modern golf experience where they can play point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment.

"I am extremely excited to attend the groundbreaking for this destination that will bring families and visitors to the City of Cranston," said City of Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins. "I have been working on this project since my time on the City Council, and I know that Topgolf will be an outstanding attraction in our city."

The three-level, open-air Topgolf venue will be part of the Chapel View redevelopment project by Carpionato Group and will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology, including the company's signature Toptracer technology. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling Players at Topgolf to enjoy favorite games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

"We are thrilled that Topgolf will be joining Rhode Island and look forward to welcoming other best-in-class tenants as we complete the greater Chapel View redevelopment," said Kelly Coates, president and CEO of Carpionato Group. "This site served a great Rhode Island financial institution for many years and will now bring joy to many people as they learn to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way."

In addition to entertainment, the venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers – aka Associates – bringing an added boost to the region's economy.

"Cranston continues to see great interest from businesses and industries that want to develop due to our economic climate, sound infrastructure and our stable workforce," Hopkins added.

